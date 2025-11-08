Joel Klatt names college football program with 'fewest questions' on roster ahead of Week 11
Indiana football has climbed to rare territory this fall. The program is ranked No. 2 in the nation, just behind Ohio State, and carries a spotless 9-0 record into November. For a team that once struggled to reach bowl eligibility, this version of the Hoosiers has established a new standard for completeness, balance, and consistency under head coach Curt Cignetti.
During Thursday’s episode of his Fox Sports show, analyst Joel Klatt praised Indiana’s roster stability, calling them the nation’s most sound and worry-free team. He emphasized that while other playoff contenders still wrestle with weaknesses, the Hoosiers have settled into a rhythm few can match.
Klatt said, “If you're looking at just question marks, concerns with some of these top teams in the country, I think Indiana has the fewest questions on their team right now.” He contrasted Indiana’s steadiness with Ohio State’s ongoing struggles in the run game, saying that potential vulnerability for the Buckeyes heading into the stretch is a concern.
Indiana’s Efficiency, Physicality, and Balance Stand Out
Klatt highlighted several defining traits behind Indiana’s surge. “They’ve got a Heisman-caliber quarterback in Fernando Mendoza,” he said. “He's as efficient with the football as anybody in the country. They can run it as well as anybody in the country.”
The Hoosiers rank second nationally in rushing among Power Four programs, logging five 300-yard games on the ground. That ground attack has complemented one of the top 10 defenses in the nation, creating a blend of physicality and balance that has turned Indiana into one of the toughest outs in college football.
Klatt also pointed to Indiana’s composure away from home as a mark of maturity. “They’ve been on the road and been tested at Oregon, at Iowa, and now they’ve got to go to Penn State,” he said. “They’ve handled the environment. They’ve got a quarterback that the environment has not been too big for.”
The Hoosiers travel to face Penn State on Saturday at noon ET on Fox. The Nittany Lions, under interim coach Terry Smith, have lost five straight but aim to reset their season with a home upset bid. Indiana, meanwhile, will try to maintain its perfect record and keep its playoff hopes on track.