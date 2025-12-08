Joel Klatt delivers harsh reality check to CFP committee after bracket set

The final 12-team College Football Playoff bracket released on Sunday delivered a historic first for the sport. For the first time, two teams from outside the power conference structure secured berths in the field, with the Tulane Green Wave and the James Madison Dukes both making the cut.

This double inclusion was a celebration of accessibility for smaller programs, but it came at a significant cost to one of the biggest brands in the sport. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were left on the outside looking in, sparking an immediate firestorm regarding the fairness of the new automatic qualifier system.

Critics of the decision have pointed to the disparity in strength of schedule and resources between the programs. The argument suggests that a higher-ranked power team or an independent powerhouse like the Fighting Irish is being unfairly penalized to accommodate a quota for conference champions.

While the format was designed to be inclusive, the reality of seeing two Group of Five teams in the field while a top-ranked brand sits at home has created a tense atmosphere around the postseason.

However, there is a quiet theory circulating that this specific bracket outcome was not about competitive merit or trying to create a Cinderella story. The suggestion is that the selection committee was not analyzing resume data or "game control" metrics when they finalized these seeds.

Instead, the belief is that the committee was looking over its shoulder at a potential courtroom battle, making decisions based on legal preservation rather than football logic.

Joel Klatt suggests antitrust litigation concerns shaped the 12-team bracket

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt believes the committee’s hand was forced by the fear of legal action. He argued that the inclusion of the smaller programs was a calculated move to insulate the College Football Playoff from antitrust liability.

"The Group of Six is included in this playoff in order to avoid a lawsuit," Klatt said. "That's what no one else wants to tell you, but it's true. They want to avoid antitrust litigation. So, they've got to include the Group of Six in order to make this playoff happen."

Despite being hired to be the next UCLA head football coach, James Madison's Bob Chesney will continue to lead the Dukes in the postseason. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Klatt did not hold back in his assessment of the competitive reality between the schools involved. He described the idea that these programs are on equal footing with the sport's blue bloods as a "farce," citing the massive gap in resources and recruiting capabilities.

"I think it is a farce to suggest that Tulane and JMU are playing on an equal playing field as Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas Tech, A&M, Miami," Klatt said. "They're not. They're not in resources, in recruiting. It's really not even the same sport."

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall will continue to coach the Green Wave in the postseason despite being hired to be the next Florida Gators head coach. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The analyst warned that this gap is destined to widen as revenue continues to flow disproportionately to the major conferences. Klatt suggested that rather than forcing these disparate worlds together in one bracket, the sport should consider a split. Another suggestion on "fixing" the playoff came from ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, who believes the field should be expanded to 16 teams.

"I think it would be better for the Group of Five, Six—whatever you want to call it—to go play their own national championship because guess what? The FCS national championship and playoffs is awesome," Klatt said.

