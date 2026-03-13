5 Teams That Won’t Return to the College Football Playoff

The 2025-26 College Football Playoff field was easily the more controversial of the two 12-team fields. Several teams that were accused of not being deserving of making the field didn't make it far in the field.

And most of the teams accused aren't likely to make the field again this coming December. These five teams from last year's field won't make the 2026-27 CFP field when the selection committee crafts the postseason product.

Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide shouldn't have made the CFP field after getting blown out 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game by the Georgia Bulldogs for their third loss of the campaign. They controversially made the field over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish without even moving down a single seed from No. 9 after the championship weekend loss.

While the rules changed in Notre Dame's favor to make sure the Irish are never robbed again if they end up in the top 12, the damage was done with that snub.

More damage might've been done to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama team, though, during a 38-3 throttling in the Rose Bowl at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP's second round that threw the Tide's future into doubt.

With Ty Simpson gone, there's uncertainty under center with Austin Mack and Keelon Russell competing for the QB1 job, and even more uncertainty ahead of them in the offensive trenches. If DeBoer and Ryan Grubb can't reestablish the run, which will undoubtedly be a challenge considering the turnover in protection, this team is in deep trouble. The CFP won't be in the conversation by late November down in Tuscaloosa.

Ole Miss

Even if Trinidad Chambliss returns to the Ole Miss Rebels -- his eligibility still hasn't been guaranteed as the NCAA continues taking the quarterback to court about his 2026 season --, the loss of the entire offensive coaching staff may be too much for Pete Golding's program.

Of course, if Chambliss doesn't return, the Rebs may be a six- or seven-win team at best. Auburn Tigers transfer Deuce Knight did not appreciate it when it seemed Chambliss had triumphed over the NCAA in mid-February, and even if he's bought in, he's started one game in his career. It was against the FCS Mercer Bears.

Even with a great running back in Kewan Lacy, the question marks along the offensive line and under center should keep this offense from scoring enough to contend with high-powered offenses across the SEC. At least more than enough to prevent a CFP appearance.

Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies are not worse in 2026. TAMU may arguably be better after spending over $18 million in the portal and bringing on pieces like Alabama WR Isaiah Horton and OT Wilkin Formby to boost Marcel Reed and defenders like Tennessee Volunteers CB Rickey Gibson III and Northwestern Wildcats EDGE Anto Saka.

The Aggies' 2026 schedule is tough, though. Texas A&M can't lose more than two games against the LSU Tigers in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, and the Texas Longhorns in the Lone Star Showdown.

It's likelier than not that they split that series, and possibly take another loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, Missouri Tigers, and South Carolina Gamecocks, the latter two games of which are on the road.

Tulane

Losing Jon Sumrall to the Florida Gators makes the Tulane Green Wave a rebuilding program. Will Hall will take over in New Orleans, and his first portal haul almost certainly guarantees that Tulane's return to the CFP won't come in 2026/2027.

The Green Wave's brutal showing during a 41-10 loss to Ole Miss in the CFP's first round proved many doubters right this past December. Tulane, more than the James Madison Dukes and the 2024 Boise State Broncos, made the Group of 5 look like it didn't belong in the CFP.

James Madison

James Madison had a much more respectable performance in their CFP loss to the Oregon Ducks, but with Bob Chesney off to the UCLA Bruins, the Dukes are very unlikely to rebuild soon enough under Billy Napier to return to the CFP.

Feeder teams don't become powerhouses in modern College Football. James Madison may return to the Sun Belt Conference Championship again, but another 11-win regular season simply isn't likely in Harrisonburg.