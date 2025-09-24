Joel Klatt highlights emerging Big Ten QB as Heisman Trophy contender
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza put together a performance that may have changed the entire trajectory of the 2025 college football season. In a nationally-watched showdown, the redshirt junior led the Hoosiers to a 63-10 rout of Illinois, their first win over a top-10 opponent in five years. The victory moved Curt Cignetti’s program into the national spotlight.
Joel Klatt made it clear on Monday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show that Mendoza should now be part of the Heisman Trophy conversation. “He is so accurate, 21 of 23 for 267 yards and five touchdowns. Mendoza now leads the country in total touchdowns with 16. And he’s playing as well as anybody. Mendoza should absolutely be considered for the Heisman Trophy,” Klatt said.
The Hoosiers’ dominance extended far beyond Mendoza’s precision passing. Indiana rushed for over 300 yards, recorded seven sacks of Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer and controlled both lines of scrimmage. The complete effort not only humbled Bret Bielema’s ninth-ranked Illini, but also reinforced Indiana’s status as a top-10 team with legitimate championship aspirations.
Indiana’s Statement Win Reshapes National Conversation
Klatt did not hold back in describing what happened in Bloomington. “What we saw Saturday night in Bloomington was ridiculous,” he said. Indiana outclassed Illinois in every facet, turning a matchup between ranked teams into a blowout. Wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. combined for three touchdowns, while running backs Khobe Martin and Kaelon Black powered a ground game that never slowed.
For Klatt, the win carried a deeper meaning. “I thought Illinois would win this game and man, was I wrong,” he admitted. “I did not think that they could be better than they were a year ago. They are. They are.” Indiana, which went 11-1 last season and reached the College Football Playoff, has now won 15 of its last 17 games under Cignetti.
Klatt also praised Indiana’s physical dominance, saying, “They were dominant on the line of scrimmage, both sides. They ran it for over 300 yards on Illinois. They sacked Luke Altmyer seven times.” Against an Illinois defense that entered the game ranked inside the top 10, the Hoosiers dismantled their opponent’s confidence in stunning fashion.
Cignetti himself echoed the tone of a coach fully aware of his team’s progress. “The team really laid it on the line tonight,” he said. “There’s nothing better than being the Grinch in the second half with a big lead. I love that feeling.”
Mendoza’s Rise to Heisman Contention
The Illinois game was more than just a highlight win—it was Mendoza’s national breakout. He became the first Indiana quarterback to post multiple five-touchdown passing games in three quarters of play. His final 17 throws all found their mark, extending his season totals to 975 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and zero interceptions with a 76.8 percent completion rate.
Klatt compared Mendoza favorably to other quarterbacks in the system. “Mendoza is better than Rourke. And Rourke was really good. This is not to take anything away from Kurtis Rourke. Mendoza is made for this system,” Klatt said. That endorsement carried weight considering Rourke himself was a Heisman contender last season.
Mendoza’s production has vaulted him into the Heisman betting race. After opening the season with long odds, he is now the favorite at +800 according to FanDuel. He was also named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, further cementing his place among the sport’s elite.
Klatt also pointed to Cignetti’s eye for quarterback development. “We probably should have known that Cignetti knew what he was doing, and he does now,” Klatt said. With a proven staff led by Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, Indiana has given Mendoza the environment to flourish.
The Hoosiers have risen to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 and look every bit like a playoff-caliber program once again. Mendoza’s decision-making, accuracy, and poise have made him a household name in just one month of play, and Indiana’s complete performance has silenced questions about its legitimacy.
The Hoosiers will face the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.