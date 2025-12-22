Indiana’s rise from perennial Big Ten bottom feeders into national title contenders has been one of college football’s most compelling stories in 2025.

Under second-year head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers finished the regular season undefeated at 13-0, captured the program’s first Big Ten title since 1967, and earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza capped the breakthrough season by winning the school’s first-ever Heisman Trophy, throwing for 2,980 yards with 33 touchdown passes and a 71.5% completion rate that helped propel Indiana into national contention.

That success now intersects with a separate transfer-cycle storyline: North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, the FBS passing leader (4,129 yards, 31 touchdowns, 70.2% completion rate), is likely to enter the transfer portal when the window opens in January.

On a December 19 episode of "College Football Insiders," CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer connected the dots.

"He can be somebody you can build your program around for multiple years," Hummer said. "I’ve heard the same about Indiana. I think they do have a significant interest in Drew Mestemaker, and I think he would be a really good fit for their system."

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass against Army | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Mestemaker is a former walk-on who emerged as the nation’s passing leader this season as a redshirt freshman, posting multiple 300-yard performances and a 608-yard outing in North Texas’ 54–20 win over Charlotte, a game that set single-game passing yardage records for both the school and the American Athletic Conference.

His breakout year earned him the Burlsworth Trophy, American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors, and first-team All-American recognition.

There are clear reasons the fit is being discussed publicly.

Indiana has demonstrated a clear willingness to use transfers to accelerate competitiveness, most notably with Kurtis Rourke’s arrival as a graduate transfer in 2024, followed by Mendoza’s move from Cal.

Both quarterbacks produced elite statistical seasons that propelled the Hoosiers to winning campaigns.

If Mendoza ultimately declares for the 2026 NFL Draft, which is widely expected, Indiana would need either an internal successor or a portal option who can step in at Power-5 level speed.

Mestemaker’s profile checks several boxes: production, track record under a pro-style system, and remaining eligibility.

