Joel Klatt impressed and concerned by college football powerhouse after Week 3
Notre Dame finds itself in an unusual position early in 2025. At 0-2, the Fighting Irish have dropped consecutive games to Miami and Texas A&M, both ranked opponents with the kind of speed and physicality needed to make deep runs this fall.
The conversation surrounding the Irish has been swift and polarizing. Some see a team that has played two heavyweights down to the wire and shown flashes of growth. Others see a program that has stumbled out of the gate in a year filled with lofty expectations.
College football analyst Joel Klatt captured that duality on his show, praising Notre Dame’s competitiveness while pointing out flaws that must be corrected if a playoff run is still on the table.
Klatt Points To Strengths And Weaknesses After 0-2 Start
Klatt called Notre Dame the best 0-2 team in years. He applauded the AP poll voters for keeping them ranked, even at No. 24, which he argued was too low. He also emphasized that quarterback CJ Carr is not the root of the issue, despite two costly interceptions.
Carr threw for 293 yards and a touchdown against Texas A&M. He kept Notre Dame in a shootout that ultimately came down to a missed extra point and a controversial late-game sequence.
Klatt noted the offense showed improvement in Week 3, particularly with the emergence of Jeremiah Love as a workhorse back.
Love’s 147 yards and two touchdowns highlighted an attack that scored 40 points. Klatt argued that if turnovers are reduced and the game plan continues to lean on Love, the Irish can remain dangerous. The larger problem, however, has come from a defense unable to generate pressure or cover consistently.
Notre Dame’s Defense Struggles To Create Pressure
Klatt was blunt about the Irish defense, particularly the secondary and pass rush. Notre Dame has only one sack across two games, leaving opposing quarterbacks with clean pockets and time to exploit man coverage. Against Texas A&M, Marcel Reed connected repeatedly with receivers Jahdae Conception and Mario Craver, who outran defensive backs for big gains.
When a team plays man coverage without applying pressure, the secondary eventually breaks down. Klatt stressed that even elite defensive backs cannot cover for four or five seconds.
He pointed to Reed’s efficiency as proof that Notre Dame must find a way to disrupt the pocket or risk similar results against future opponents.
The frustration was compounded by officiating. Klatt said Notre Dame was rightly flagged late for defensive holding but criticized a missed holding call against an Aggies lineman on the decisive fourth-down play. He called it an egregious error that directly impacted the outcome.
Playoff Path Still Exists But With No Margin For Error
Klatt does not believe Notre Dame’s season is over. He outlined a narrow but possible path that requires the Irish to win out, finishing 10-2, while rooting for Miami and Texas A&M to finish as top-tier programs.
He also identified NC State and USC as key opponents who need to stay ranked to bolster Notre Dame’s resume. College football analyst Josh Pate also called out the AP poll voters for their inclusion of the Irish at No. 24 in the Week 4 rankings update.
The takeaway is clear. Notre Dame cannot afford another loss and must prove its defense can complement an improving offense. With no room for mistakes, the Irish will need execution and outside help to re-enter the playoff conversation.
The Irish will attempt to rebound at home against Purdue on Saturday.