Joel Klatt lists five candidates to replace Billy Napier at Florida
The Florida Gators fired head coach Billy Napier on Sunday after another uneven performance and a crowd that made its frustration clear. A 23–21 win over Mississippi State wasn’t enough to save Napier, whose 22–23 record in four seasons never matched expectations. Athletic director Scott Stricklin said the decision was made to allow the team to regroup and begin a thorough search for its next leader.
The buyout for Napier is roughly $21 million, half due within 30 days, adding to a line of expensive resets for a program still paying former coach Dan Mullen. Napier was 5–17 against ranked opponents and 3–12 against Florida’s top rivals. His offense never found rhythm, and repeated game management errors defined his tenure.
On Monday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt broke down the fallout and pointed to several names who could fill the Gators’ opening.
“Who are they going to call? Lane Kiffin for sure. Eli Drinkwitz, call him. Alex Golesh, absolutely call him. Clark Lea, James Franklin. I think all of those guys are going to be in the mix,” Klatt said. “I’m going to be surprised if one of those guys that I just mentioned is not the head coach at Florida next year. My hunch is Lane and my dark horse is James Franklin.”
Lane Kiffin Represents the Big-Swing Option
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has again surfaced as one of the sport’s most talked-about names. Klatt’s “hunch” centered on Kiffin, who continues to elevate the Rebels within the SEC. Florida fans have long eyed Kiffin’s offensive pedigree and fearless approach as the kind of jolt the program needs.
Kiffin addressed the speculation Sunday, praising Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter for working on a new deal. “That’s awesome that [AD Keith Carter] said those things, and I don’t take that for granted,” Kiffin told reporters. “We just stay in the work, stay in the moments, stay in the day.”
The Rebels are ranked No. 8 and visit Oklahoma this weekend, showing once again Kiffin’s ability to sustain success in a tough conference. Florida offers a bigger platform, but Ole Miss has invested heavily to keep him.
Whether that loyalty holds against the lure of Gainesville’s resources and recruiting territory remains to be seen.
Eli Drinkwitz Has Missouri Back in the Spotlight
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has turned a once-overlooked program into an SEC contender. Under his leadership, the Tigers are ranked in the AP Top 25 for a third straight year after consecutive double-digit win seasons. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg highlighted Drinkwitz’s fit for Florida, noting his sharp offensive mind and dynamic public presence.
After a slow start in Columbia, Drinkwitz guided Missouri to a Cotton Bowl win and a No. 8 finish in 2023. His 27–6 record since the start of that season speaks to steady development and confidence. At 42, he represents the blend of energy and experience Florida could use.
Missouri has shown strong commitment to keeping Drinkwitz, but the ceiling at Florida might tempt him. Gainesville’s recruiting pull and national title history remain unmatched compared to Missouri. If approached, Drinkwitz would have to weigh stability against the chance to lead one of college football’s flagship programs.
Alex Golesh Brings Momentum and Florida Roots
South Florida head coach Alex Golesh offers a unique mix of familiarity and momentum. The Bulls shocked the Gators earlier this season, winning 18–16 in Gainesville to earn their first Top 25 ranking in seven years. Golesh has transformed USF into a Group of Five powerhouse and has deep recruiting ties within the state.
Golesh’s offense has remained among the nation’s top 35 in each of his two seasons in Tampa. His 20–13 record reflects a quick turnaround from the 1–11 team he inherited. Before USF, Golesh helped build Tennessee’s record-setting offense that finished No. 1 nationally in 2022.
Though his background mirrors Napier’s as a young, offensive-minded coach from outside the Power Four, Golesh has shown adaptability and energy that align with modern college football.
While some view him as a risky hire, others see an upward-trending coach with a clear blueprint for success in Florida’s talent-rich environment.
Clark Lea Has Elevated Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has delivered the most surprising results in the SEC this season. Once an afterthought in the league, the Commodores have risen to national relevance under Lea’s leadership. Vanderbilt’s 40–35 upset of then-No. 1 Alabama last October snapped a 40-year drought against the Crimson Tide and underscored the program’s growth.
Lea’s defensive background from his time at Notre Dame has anchored Vanderbilt’s progress. The Commodores finished 7–6 last year, their first winning season since 2013, and are now 6–1 with wins over ranked opponents South Carolina and LSU. Lea’s 22–34 overall record doesn’t reflect the transformation in Nashville.
For Florida, Lea represents a culture-builder and steady hand, capable of instilling discipline and maximizing limited rosters. If Stricklin values patience and structure over flash, Lea’s methodical rise could appeal as a long-term play to stabilize the program.
James Franklin Remains a Proven Commodity
Former Penn State head coach James Franklin was let go earlier this month after a 3–3 start, but his resume speaks for itself. Franklin went 104–45 at Penn State, reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals last season. Despite criticism for struggling in marquee games, his track record of consistent winning makes him one of the most proven names available.
Franklin owns a 128–60 overall record, including three bowl appearances during his previous SEC stint at Vanderbilt. His offensive modernization at Penn State produced top-tier recruiting classes and NFL-ready talent.
Klatt labeled Franklin his “dark horse,” a tag fitting for a coach seeking a fresh start. The timing may align perfectly for Florida, where expectations match Franklin’s ambitions.
Among all available candidates, he carries the most established credentials to lead an immediate turnaround in Gainesville.