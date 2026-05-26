Joel Klatt Names Biggest Key for Major Big Ten Program to Finally Win a National Championship

One of the most frustrating things for a college football program is to be so close to winning a national championship, but never quite being able to get over the hump.

It feels like the Oregon Ducks have been stuck in that state for about two decades. Since 2008, the Ducks have won double-digit games 13 times. They've made two national championship games and have four College Football Playoff appearances. Still, the Ducks have no national championships.

Oregon has long been known for its elite and flashy offenses. That's why, when Mario Cristobal left after the 2021 season to return to his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes, it was a surprise that they took a different route and hired Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lanning has done a stellar job in his four seasons. He's led them to four double-digit win seasons, one a Big Ten championship and has made the College Football Playoff twice.

He even led the team to the No. 1 seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024, after a 13-0 season. But the Ducks' two playoff appearances under Lanning ended, not because the offense didn't perform, but because the defense didn't.

In 2024, they allowed 41 points to Ohio State, 34 of those in the first half. In 2025, Oregon allowed 56 points to Indiana, 35 of which were in the first half. That's why Joel Klatt believes the defense in big games is the biggest question mark for Oregon in 2026.

"They go right back to the playoff, and what do they do? They win a playoff game," Klatt said on 'The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast.' "So, they are taking steps forward. The problem is that they allowed 56 points vs. Indiana, 41 vs. Ohio State in their last two CFP losses. This is supposed to be a defensive guy, Dan Lanning, and in big games, their defense doesn't really show up. They've been right there."

Klatt is right. On paper, the Ducks have been one of the best defensive teams in college football. Last season, the Ducks ranked No. 7 in total defense and in 2025, they ranked No. 15. But it doesn't matter what you do against lesser competition. What matters is what you can do against the best teams.

While Lanning has shown he's a great defensive mind, he's going to have to show it even more this year. That's because defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi elected to take the head coaching job at his alma mater, the California Golden Bears. The Ducks promoted Chris Hampton to the role, but he hasn't called the plays since the 2022 season, when he was with the Tulane Green Wave.

Lanning has typically delegated play-calling duties to his defensive coordinator, whereas other defensive-minded head coaches like Oklahoma's Brent Venables and Texas A&M's Mike Elko call the plays. But he will certainly have input.

If Hampton can get the Ducks past their big game defensive struggles, they might finally end the frustration and bring a national championship to Eugene.