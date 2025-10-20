Joel Klatt names college football's No. 1 team team after eight weeks
The Ohio State Buckeyes’ stands alone at the top of college football’s hierarchy. On Monday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt named Ohio State as his No. 1 team in the country following a dominant 34 to 0 win over Wisconsin.
It was another statement victory for a team that has combined balance, precision, and dominance on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Julian Sayin carved up the Wisconsin defense for 393 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver Carnell Tate hauled in two scores and 111 yards. The Buckeyes outgained the Badgers 491 to 144 and extended their win streak to 11 games, dating back to last season’s national championship run.
Klatt said Ohio State’s performance went beyond the box score. “And then No. 1’s Ohio State,” he said. “They shut out Wisconsin. Carnell Tate has over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Julian Sayin had almost 400 yards throwing the football. They’ve allowed 41 points through seven games, that’s the fewest in college football since 1993, that great Florida State defense.”
He continued, “This Ohio State defense is one of the best defenses, not just this year, but in a long time. It’s up there with the 2021 Georgia defense, some of those Bama defenses that were incredible, some of the great defenses in the ’90s. Wisconsin had no shot in that game.”
Klatt Praises Ohio State’s Defense As One Of The Best In Decades
Klatt’s admiration centered on the defense that has fueled Ohio State’s surge. Through seven games, the Buckeyes have allowed only 41 total points, the fewest by any team at this point in a season since Florida State in 1993.
Klatt noted that Alabama had handled Wisconsin similarly but still gave up points. “Bama gave up a couple of scores in that game,” he said. “You could say, yeah, there were mop-up duty scores, that’s fine. Ohio State didn’t. They went out there and shut them out. Forty-one total points [allowed] through seven college football games, that’s an incredible number.”
Wisconsin never crossed the 50-yard line until the closing minutes. Defensive end Caden Curry said the team’s mindset is simple. “You have to think that it’s about us. We’re always trying to get better every week,” Curry said. “If you play down to the level of your opponent, then you aren’t going to get better.”
Head coach Ryan Day credited defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for maintaining that focus. “I hope nobody is getting used to that,” Day said. “That doesn’t just happen. There is a lot of hard work that gets put in. You have to give the defense a ton of credit and the staff a bunch of credit.”
Julian Sayin Strengthens Heisman Case As Buckeyes Remain Unbeaten
Sayin’s pinpoint accuracy and composure have turned Ohio State’s passing attack into the most efficient unit in the nation. He completed 36 of 42 passes at Wisconsin, spreading the ball to multiple targets, including Jeremiah Smith and tight end Will Kacmarek.
Teammate Carnell Tate made his own case for Sayin’s Heisman status after the game. “He’s the truth,” Tate said. “He’s the Heisman winner, ain’t no questions, ifs, ands or doubts. Each and every week, he goes out and proves he’s the Heisman winner.”
Klatt agreed that Sayin’s development is a game-changer for Ohio State’s championship outlook. “That passing game came to life,” Klatt said. “How about Julian Sayin? To be able to just go out there and throw for almost 400 yards, that’s quite an answer.”
Ohio State enters its bye week at 7–0 and 4–0 in the Big Ten, leading the nation in scoring defense and sitting comfortably in playoff position. After the break, the Buckeyes will host Penn State on Nov. 1.