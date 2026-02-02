Joel Klatt names college football program with 'toughest' 2026 schedule in Big Ten

The Big Ten recently announced its schedules for the 2026 college football season, which naturally has led to discussions over which teams have gotten the easiest or most difficult draws.

While you still have to win the games, there has definitely been a popular mindset in college football of late that sees teams gravitate toward an easier schedule in order to have a greater chance at making the College Football Playoff. That said, the effects of conference realignment are still felt in the Big Ten, and Fox's Joel Klatt made it clear in a recent episode of his show that no one's schedule is harder than Ohio State's.

"The loser of the conference schedule lottery and that's Ohio State," Klatt said. " Ohio State by a wide margin, has what I would consider to be the toughest schedule in the Big Ten. So this is what happens all before November for the Ohio State Buckeyes. At Texas, that's going to be a top-five team. At Iowa, Kinnick is one of the most difficult places to play in college football...

"At Indiana," Klatt said. "That is the defending national champion with a team that we think, at least I think is still going to be very good based on the way that they built their roster after the transfer portal window at USC. Again, this is all pre-November. Texas, Iowa, Indiana, USC, all on the road. Then in November, they have to face Oregon and Michigan. Granted, those are at home, but that schedule is daunting."

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt during the Michigan Wolverines game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Joining the Buckeyes as having the most difficult schedules in the Big Ten in the eyes of Klatt were Michigan and Northwestern.

Luckily for Ohio State, they should return one of the most talented rosters in college football. They will bring back quarterback Julian Sayin, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year this past season. The Alabama transfer threw for 3,610 yards with 32 touchdowns. He will also be throwing passes to his top target and two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection, Jeremiah Smith, who had over 1,200 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

The Buckeyes were also major players in the college football transfer portal, bringing in a 17-man class ranked No. 5 nationally. The class is headlined by a pair of Alabama defensive linemen in Qua Russaw andJames Smith, while also featuring LSU wide receiver transfer Kyle Parker.

Despite the tough schedule, Ohio State will look to avenge their 2025 season, as they were bounced out of the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff. With how much talent they brought in mixed with their elite returners, Ohio State could be one of the scariest teams in the country next season.