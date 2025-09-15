Joel Klatt names head coach who is in trouble after Week 3
The college football head coaching exit line has gotten started already and FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt has another name who might join that list. UCLA and Virginia Tech both dumped their head coaches after 0-3 starts, but on The Joel Klatt show, the host added another name to the mix: Florida coach Billy Napier.
Klatt on Napier
Billy Napier is in trouble. The problem for Napier is they aren't clean. They don't take care of the football. They're not disciplined. And you lose-- it doesn't matter how many good players you have out there. Your floor matters in this sport, both as a team and as a quarterback specifically. And as a team, your floor is how disciplined are you? How detailed are you? And when you commit so many penalties, you're not disciplined and you're not detailed. 18 penalties over the last two games.- Joel Klatt
Florida's flaws
The 1-2 Gators took an ugly 18-16 loss to South Florida in Week 2 that left them with little reason to stumble over the remainder of the season. The defense slowed LSU in Week 3, but with DJ Lagway throwing five interceptions, Florida's offense struggled to get moving, leading to a 20-10 loss.
The Gators actually had only one turnover in the first two games and are among the least penalized teams in the SEC (opponents have 10 more penalties against Florida than the Gators themselves have drawn). Florida is 13th in the SEC both in rushing yardage and passer rating. The Gators defense is last in the conference with only two sacks in three games and also ranks near the bottom in tackles for loss with 13.
The bad news for Florida is that things will likely get worse before they get better. ESPN's FPI, which gives Florida just a 16.9% chance at winning six games, ranks Florida's remaining schedule as the nation's toughest. With two losses in hand, the remaining UF schedule includes five current AP top 10 opponents and seven top 15 opponents. The Gators' margin for error will not afford the kind of mistakes that Klatt mentioned in his comments.