Joel Klatt Names Historic College Football Program He Thinks Won't Turn it Around

Despite being one of the most powerful brands in college football, it's no secret that Alabama has taken a step back since the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban.

In fact, one could argue that the decline was imminent even during Saban's final couple of years. With that being said, Kalen DeBoer is now the face of the program, which also means he is shouldering much of the blame for the program's fall from grace.

Despite leading the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff and even winning a game on the road against Oklahoma, concerns regarding whether or not DeBoer is the right guy in Tuscaloosa have flourished.

With the 2026 college football season now the main focus around the sport, Fox's Joel Klatt didn't mince words about the direction Alabama is headed on a recent episode of the "Joel Klatt Show."

Klatt revealed that he thinks Alabama is on a downward trajectory, and may not be able to turn things around.

"So to me it's a trajectory thing for Alabama," Klatt said. "They are on a trajectory that is down and I don't think that that is going to stop there. They have to level out at some point in order to start going back up, but I don't sense that moment of them leveling out. I think that win against Georgia on the road last year was fantastic. There's no doubt. But man, I don't see this team turning it around. Like I said, I think about the SEC. I think about Georgia and Texas."

Fox Sports broadcaster Joel Klatt emcees the Holiday Bowl trophy presentation at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Tide lost a handful of notable players to the 2026 NFL Draft, with names like Ty Simpson, Germie Bernard and LT Overton moving on, but they were able to bring in the No. 17 transfer portal class. Their transfer class is headlined by USC defensive line transfer Devan Thompkins, and Oregon defensive line transfer Terrance Green. Both of the Big Ten transfers ranked as a 94+ in the portal, and are expected to help bolster the Tide's front.

Offensively, the biggest question for Alabama is the quarterback situation, as Simspon could have returned but received a first-round grade.

Although a quarterback won't be the sole reason for the team's success or failures, DeBoer will have to hope that veteran backup Austin Mack or former five-star recruits Keelon Russell and Jett Thomalla can not only fill the void left by Simpson but also elevate the team.

If DeBoer fails to reach the College Football Playoff in 2026, there is no telling how quickly the higher-ups will turn on him.