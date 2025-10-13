Joel Klatt names 'under the radar' replacement for Penn State after James Franklin firing
The collapse of James Franklin’s tenure at Penn State has reshaped the college football landscape. Just two weeks after the Nittany Lions pushed Oregon to overtime with national title hopes still intact, the program dismissed its longtime coach following a third consecutive loss. It was an abrupt end for a coach once seen as a fixture in Happy Valley, undone by a tumble that included double-digit upset defeats to UCLA and Northwestern.
As frustration built, Beaver Stadium turned tense, with fans chanting for Franklin’s dismissal. Athletic director Patrick Kraft acted quickly, saying the home atmosphere had turned toxic and stability had to be restored. It marked a dramatic decision for a team only months removed from a College Football Playoff berth and a preseason No. 2 ranking.
On his podcast, The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst called the move “an absolute stunning fall” and turned his attention to the future, naming four potential replacements for Franklin, including one who stood out as an “under the radar” name.
Brian Hartline Emerges As Potential Penn State Target
Klatt identified Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline as a name to watch in Penn State’s coaching search, labeling him “under the radar” but uniquely qualified for a major role.
“The guy that’s maybe under the radar, that’s not a head coach right now, that has seen it all like a Dan Lanning, like a Kirby Smart, because he’s been around it. He knows what it takes. He just hasn’t been a head coach yet, is Brian Hartline at Ohio State,” Klatt said.
Hartline has been widely recognized for his work developing wide receivers and recruiting elite talent in Columbus. Klatt praised that combination of on-field production and off-field impact, saying, “Brian Hartline is going to be an incredible head coach, and he will be a head coach at some point in his career. I don’t know if it’s right now and I don’t know what level of job that he’s going to ultimately get, but I do know one thing. This guy is the best recruiter at his position group over the last 10 years and it’s not close. And he’s also the best developer of talent that we’ve seen.”
Klatt compared Hartline’s path to that of Lanning and Smart, both assistants who transitioned into championship-caliber head coaches. He said Hartline’s exposure to high-pressure success at Ohio State provides valuable experience for a potential move to a program like Penn State, which Klatt described as “the apple of the cycle.”
Penn State Job Viewed As Premier Opportunity
Klatt emphasized that Penn State remains one of the most attractive openings in college football despite its recent slide. He credited Kraft’s leadership and the university’s long-term investments, calling it “the best job that comes open in this cycle.” “The support is there. The athletic director is fantastic. They’re just putting in nine figures plus into that stadium, which is already one of the best environments in college football. You have a history of success. You have a legacy. You have a tradition,” Klatt said.
He noted that Penn State’s resources, recent playoff appearance, and recruiting base give it a clear path back to national contention. The key, Klatt argued, will be identifying the right successor to Franklin. “This is a pivotal moment for Penn State,” he said. “Everybody knows that. You’ve got to take a big swing. You want to bring somebody in who can take you to the next level.”
Among the other names Klatt mentioned were Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, Duke coach Manny Diaz, and Nebraska coach Matt Rhule. He described Cignetti as the “big swing” after Indiana’s win over Oregon but noted that Hartline’s familiarity with Big Ten competition and recruiting advantage could make him a unique fit.
Penn State will travel to Kinnick Stadium to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.