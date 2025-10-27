Joel Klatt urges LSU to target two national champions after Brian Kelly firing
On Monday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports college football analyst broke down the immediate future of LSU football following Brian Kelly’s firing. After a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M and a $50 million buyout, the Tigers’ coaching search now centers on finding someone who can restore championship-level consistency.
Klatt said LSU has more resources than almost any other program in the country, describing it as “top one or two in all of college football.” That, he argued, puts the school in a position to pursue the biggest names available.
He made it clear that LSU should not settle for a safe or conventional hire. Instead, he said the Tigers should begin their search at the very top of the sport. The conversation was not about speculation or long-shot rumors, but about reaching out to two proven national champions who have built dynasties at the highest level of the game.
Joel Klatt Says LSU’s First Calls Should Be Urban Meyer And Nick Saban
“Therefore, there are two people that are going to get calls, and I think that LSU is going to force them to turn down $15 million a year, and that is Urban Meyer and Nick Saban,” Klatt said. “If I’m the AD, I’m making that call to both of those gentlemen.” He added that even if neither accepts, those calls must be made first out of respect for what LSU expects to be as a program.
Klatt identified Urban Meyer and Nick Saban as the top two candidates who define the standard LSU wants to reach again. He said the program’s resources, fan base, and recruiting access make it capable of competing for either coach’s interest. Klatt emphasized that LSU’s leadership, led by athletic director Scott Woodward, has to swing big, and that both coaches deserve to be contacted before any others.
If those efforts fail, Klatt said the next phase of the search should focus on Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. He credited Lanning’s defensive pedigree from Georgia’s 2021 national title run and his success building Oregon into a playoff contender. Klatt called Lanning “a home run,” noting that Oregon would likely need to match a $15 million offer to keep him. He added that Kiffin’s offensive reputation and track record in the SEC make him another candidate who fits LSU’s profile.
Klatt closed by saying the next coach must not just win, but fit the culture of Baton Rouge and the expectations that come with one of college football’s most powerful jobs.
The LSU Tigers are off this week before traveling to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.