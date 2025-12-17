Urban Meyer issues major update after Michigan fires Sherrone Moore

From his own days in coaching, Urban Meyer has seen football programs in virtually every possible state of existence. Still, given the odd happenings in the last weeks for Michigan, even Meyer had to wonder if he was seeing something unique. But he had some good news for Wolverine backers on The Triple Option podcast-- which might be a surprise for the rest of college football.

Michigan's Turmoil

The sudden parting of ways with coach Sherrone Moore was a mega-story. But that going down weeks after the other major coaching candidates had started wrapping up the early edition of the coaching carousel has created a whole other level of chaos. The Michigan job has been connected with Kenny Dillingham, Jedd Fisch, and Kalen DeBoer among others, but nothing has really happened yet, leaving a number of programs in jeopardy of coach-poaching from the Wolverines.

Meyer's Take

Still, Meyer was able to share a positive word about the state of the Michigan program despite the underlying chaos. With a group of seniors preparing to play for their third coach at Michigan, there's still reason for optimism, per Meyer's sources.

There's two guys on that staff that were on my staff. And I spoke with one of the coaches today, and he made the comment to me that this is really a positive. They are great kids up there and no one seems to be bailing. In this day and age, Mark, and you were a player... they're 9-3 and they're playing a Hell of a team in Texas that the whole world is going to be watching. He said they're going about the business trying to win the game. Of all the negatives, that's a positive. And that's the quality of person they have in Ann Arbor. Urban Meyer

Links of Meyer and Michigan

Tony Alford and Kerry Coombs are the two coaches who worked under Meyer at Ohio State and are now coaching at Michigan. While Meyer wasn't clear exactly who his source was, his comments suggest one or the other of those two delivered the positive report.

A Series of Michigan Woes

Michigan has been through plenty of heat in the last few seasons, with the sign-stealing scandal, the endless NFL courtships of Jim Harbaugh, impermissible recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the bizarre events of Sherrone Moore's departure. Perhaps what happens during the on-field battles, like the scheduled Citrus Bowl battle with Texas on December 31st is the easier part of Michigan's grind.