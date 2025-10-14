Jon Gruden names 'baddest dude in college football'
Barstool Sports analyst Jon Gruden took a moment with Dave Portnoy to weigh on a fellow coach. In discussing the coach who he termed "the baddest dude in college football," Gruden made some interesting points in defending Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Suffice it to say that the former Tampa Bay coach is clearly a Smart fan.
Dave Portnoy questioned Gruden about an incident in Week 7's Georgia/Auburn showdown in which Smart approached an official, ostensibly to call a timeout, but also to complain about Auburn's defense clapping to disrupt the Georgia offense. Controversially, officials ultimately did not charge Georgia with a timeout, which the ESPN broadcast team working the game found ridiculous. Portnoy asked Gruden about the incident and whether Smart's switcheroo was "over the line."
Gruden's take
Jimminy Christmas. He changed his mind. Give the guy a break. I've had several times where I've taken a time out and an official says, 'Are you sure you want that timeout?' And I said, 'No, I guess I don't.' Fortunately... for Georgia, they gave Kirby Smart a mulligan.... As far as I'm concerned, nobody should criticize Kirby Smart. He is the baddest dude in college football. He runs the best practices. I love Kirby Smart. As far as I'm concerned, he can do whatever he wants."- Jon Gruden
Gruden and the SEC
Gruden did visit Georgia's campus during preseason, giving an inspiring speech to the Bulldogs after watching a practice. In fact, Gruden's comments were so passionate that some read it as an indication that he might try to get back into coaching in the SEC.
Gruden has a particularly warm relationship with the University of Tennessee and has been rumored to be among their coaching candidates after a couple of firings. Gruden began his coaching career and met his wife at Tennessee. But at this point, Gruden has been out of coaching since he was let go by the Raiders in 2021.
Smart's history
Smart, meanwhile, is a two-time national champion, with a 110-20 record at Georgia. That includes an 8-5 first year after taking over from Mark Richt, so for the past nine seasons, he is 102-15. During that run, Georgia has been in the top ten at the end of every season and has not lost more than three games in any season.
While Smart's sideline antics have drawn criticism across college football, Gruden drew the disdain of Big Ten backer Portnoy with his defense of Smart. "A mulligan?" asked Portnoy incredulously after Smart's comments. Gruden clearly gives the Georgia boss the benefit of any doubt.