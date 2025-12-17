Half of coaches polled have college football powerhouse winning national championship

The College Football Playoff field is officially set with a bracket full of heavyweights. While the seeding placed the Big Ten champion at the very top, those within the sport see a different outcome on the horizon.

An anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic surveyed coaches from the Power 4 and Group of 5 conferences to gauge their expectations. The results showed that 50 percent of the coaches believe one program will hoist the trophy in Miami, edging out a season-long favorite that carried 42 percent of the vote.

This program received the majority vote despite spending most of the regular season outside the top five of the rankings. They finished ahead of the team that spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in the major polls.

The remaining ballots were split evenly between the No. 1 seed and another Big Ten team. Each of those programs received four percent of the total tally.

The confidence in the projected winner stems from a strong finish to the regular season. This team just avenged its only loss of the year with a dominant performance in the conference championship game.

Coaches cite roster maturity and championship pedigree as the decisive factors. The voting data suggest that individuals who scheme against these teams weekly value recent momentum over final seeding.

Coaches pick SEC powerhouse to win national title

The Georgia Bulldogs are the heavy favorite among the coaching fraternity. Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has his team positioned for a run at a third title in five years after decimating the Alabama Crimson Tide 28-7 to win the SEC. The poll reflects a belief that Georgia is peaking at the exact right moment.

One Group of 5 head coach noted that the current field lacks a truly dominant force compared to previous years. However, this coach highlighted the growth in Athens as the difference.

"Georgia’s O-line has matured, so that team has taken a jump," the coach said. "The QB is a winner. Defensively, Georgia can play big and can match up. They are really good and they are battle-tested."

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That quarterback is Gunner Stockton. He has added a new dimension to the offense with his legs. Stockton has rushed for 442 yards this season. This is significantly more production on the ground than previous championship quarterbacks produced for the program. The offense also benefits from the late-season surge of running back Nate Frazier. He rushed for 181 yards against Mississippi State and has solidified the ground attack.

The defense has also returned to form under defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. The unit recorded 12 sacks in the final five games of the season. An SEC defensive coordinator praised the team's tactical efficiency.

"They look the cleanest," the coordinator said. "They have been getting better as the season has gone on. They are going to stop the run and find your weaknesses. And they are good at using them against you."

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are seeking to win back-to-back national championships for the first time in the program's history. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The primary challenger in the poll was the Ohio State Buckeyes. They spent most of the year at No. 1 before a loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. A Big Ten offensive assistant coach picked the Buckeyes because of their elite personnel on the outside.

"Ohio State. Georgia seems flawed," the assistant said. "I know Indiana just beat them but I don’t think they can beat them twice. Ohio State was pretty banged up in that game. The wideouts will be healthier. On defense, Ohio State is really sound with great players."

The Georgia Bulldogs will begin their pursuit of a third title in five years when they face the winner of the Ole Miss Rebels and Tulane Green Wave in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

