Jon Gruden shares bold plan to fix College Football Playoff with 5 bonus elimination games

In a video post shared across Barstool Sports' social media, former NFL head coach Jon Gruden outlined his idea for fixing the College Football Playoff. Speaking from the "Fired Football Coaches Association" office, Gruden expressed frustration with the current postseason format and the selection committee's logic. His primary concern is the disparity between teams that must play in conference championship games and those that enjoy a bye week before the tournament begins.

Gruden highlighted the perceived unfairness where top programs like the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers must battle for the Big Ten title, potentially risking injury or a drop in seeding. He contrasted this with the Oregon Ducks, who are currently sitting at home resting.

The 62-year-old compared the situation to the National Football League, noting it would be absurd if the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams had to play for a number one seed while other playoff contenders rested. He questioned why some teams are penalized for their conference affiliation while others advance without playing tough late-season schedules.

The Super Bowl-winning coach also took issue with the size of modern conferences. He pointed out that with so many teams in a single league, many programs do not face one another, making it difficult to determine a true champion. Gruden noted that the Hoosiers did not play the Michigan Wolverines, the USC Trojans, or Ohio State during the regular season.

He believes the current system fails to adequately measure resumes when teams like the Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas A&M Aggies can secure playoff spots without playing an extra 13th game like the conference finalists.

Jon Gruden Proposes Five Neutral Site Games To Determine Final Field

To resolve these inconsistencies, Gruden pitched a solution that includes automatic bids for six specific teams regardless of their conference championship results. Under his plan, Ohio State, Indiana, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the BYU Cougars would all secure a spot in the field.

The Barstool Sports host argued these teams have already proven their worth through their regular-season performances. However, Gruden suggests that the remaining contenders should not be allowed to idle while the top seeds battle for trophies.

How I would fix the College Football Playoff. pic.twitter.com/wbYu6k6mty — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) December 4, 2025

His proposal involves scheduling five high-stakes elimination games across the country in neutral cities such as Los Angeles, Tampa, New Orleans, Minneapolis, and Las Vegas. In this scenario, Oregon would face the James Madison Dukes to validate their position.

Ole Miss would play the Tulane Green Wave to prove they are still a contender after their head coach departed for another job. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish would meet the Miami Hurricanes in Las Vegas for a winner-take-all showdown. Texas A&M would face the Vanderbilt Commodores in Atlanta, and the Oklahoma Sooners would play a rematch against the Texas Longhorns.

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden has a new vision to repair the College Football Playoff's inadequacies. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The winners of these five matchups would advance to the playoffs, while the losers would be eliminated. Gruden added a contingency for the Atlantic Coast Conference. If the Virginia Cavaliers defeat the Duke Blue Devils, they would take the final spot.

If Virginia loses, the 12th seed would be awarded to the highest-ranked loser from the five bonus elimination games. Gruden asserts this format ensures only the most deserving teams enter the tournament.

