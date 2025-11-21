Josh Pate suggests 4 college football coaches given an 'ultimatum' like Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin’s future at Ole Miss has become one of the most-watched storylines in college football. After leading the Rebels to a 10-1 record and keeping them in playoff contention, reports surfaced that Ole Miss administrators had issued Kiffin an ultimatum to decide his future before the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.
Kiffin denied those reports, saying on The Pat McAfee Show that there had been “no ultimatum” and that he was enjoying his time in Oxford.
Still, questions about Kiffin’s next move continue. He has been linked to both the Florida and LSU vacancies, and the noise surrounding his decision has grown louder as the regular season winds down. As Ole Miss presses for clarity on whether Kiffin will stay or leave, Josh Pate said this type of pressure isn’t limited to Oxford.
During his Thursday show, Pate told viewers that Kiffin may not be the only coach facing an ultimatum from his administration. He said several other head coaches across the country have been placed in similar positions, where programs want answers before the end of the regular season.
Josh Pate Believes Brent Key, Clark Lea, Eli Drinkwitz, and Jon Sumrall Could Also Be Facing Ultimatums
Pate said on his College Football Show podcast that there’s a “widely held belief” that Ole Miss wants Kiffin to declare his future before the Egg Bowl. “But he’s not the only one in that position,” he said. “Why are you not asking that about Brent Key? Why are you not asking that about Clark Lea? Why are you not asking that about Jon Sumrall?
"They’re all in spots where their names are being thrown around for open jobs and could need to make a decision shortly after the finish of the regular season... Maybe Missouri because (Eli Drinkwitz) is up for a lot of these jobs.”
Each of those four coaches has drawn attention from programs with open positions. Georgia Tech’s Brent Key has engineered an 8-1 start that has put the Yellow Jackets in the playoff picture. Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea has guided his team to an 8-2 record while being tied to potential opportunities at Penn State.
Tulane’s Jon Sumrall has built a 17-7 record over two seasons and is viewed as a possible replacement candidate at LSU. Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, who led the Tigers to 11 wins in 2023 and has sustained their rise in the SEC, is among those rumored to be a backup option for Auburn.
Pate described the upcoming week as a potential flashpoint for the entire coaching carousel. “It’s Thanksgiving week. It’s rivalry week. It’s the last week of the regular season,” he said. “You could have breaking news on Saturday as games are going on.”
With multiple playoff contenders and coaching candidates still in action, schools are moving quickly to secure their futures before the final whistle of the regular season. Whether any of these four coaches make their decisions public remains to be seen, but Pate expects movement across the board.