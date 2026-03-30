Josh Pate Expects Two Major College Football QBs to 'Make a Leap' in 2026

College football analyst Josh Pate spent some time dissecting the quarterbacks of the top conference in college football and was unsurprisingly optimistic about a pair of passers. Big Ten QBs have figured prominently in the national narrative of recent seasons from Fernando Mendoza to Will Howard to JJ McCarthy. While the path of excellence for Big Ten QBs is varied, but has been an important part of the College Football Playoff title hunt.

As Pate mulled over a pair of top Big Ten passers on his College Football Show, he sees reason for optimism for both. As the players figure to be a pair of Heisman candidates and lead teams projected to be some of the best in the sport, Pate had plenty of praise to dole out.

Pate on Dante Moore

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He first considered Oregon passer Dante Moore. Moore, who passed for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, was perceived as one of the top two NFL Draft-eligible QB prospects, along with Mendoza. But he made the decision to turn down the NFL and return to Oregon for 2026.

"I want to be sky high on Dante Moore," said Pate. But he cautioned, "The thing that holds me back, relatively speaking, is he was not great in their bigger games last year."

Moore did have just three touchdowns to three interceptions in Oregon's two losses in 2025. That's opposed to 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions in the other games. Pate did acknowledge that Oregon had some offensive line issues and that trended toward improvement for Moore and the potential for big game moments.

"If he's clicking there, there's no medium here," said Pate.

Pate on Julian Sayin

Pate then moved on to Ohio State's Julian Sayin, saying that he, like Moore "should make a leap this year." While Moore was in his first season as a full-time starter, Sayin was in his first real action, having thrown 12 college passes before 2025. He passed for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns in leading Ohio State to a 12-0 start before a pair of losses ended the season. He's still widely considered to be at or near the top of the national 2026 QB rankings.

Pate praised Sayin's skill set and prior production, but admitted, "I want to see him in those big games." Pate continued, "I want to see if he has the ability to take over a game."

Sayin threw two touchdowns and three interceptions in the two OSU losses, with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions in Buckeye wins.

"Surroundings and system are big plusses for him," said Pate. "But ultimately, at Ohio State, even with the supporting cast, you will go as far as the quarterback allows you to go."