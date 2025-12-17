2026 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Steelers Select Aaron Rodgers’s Replacement
It’s beginning to look a lot like NFL draft season.
The college football regular season is over and bowl games are looming. So are the NFL playoffs—two teams have already clinched berths, and 13 others have been eliminated. Rosters for predraft showcase games are being finalized.
The top of the 2026 NFL draft class is growing clearer, too. Position clusters and player rankings may vary, but there’s a general pack emerging at the top entering the College Football Playoff and predraft season.
Much has changed since Sports Illustrated’s November mock draft, and much more will change as the process progresses. But for now, here’s our latest projection for the first round of the 2026 draft, which runs April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.
NOTE: The draft order is based on current records, with tiebreakers decided by strength of schedule.
1. New York Giants (2–12), Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
The Giants will surely receive plenty of phone calls about moving down, and with 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart inspiring enough confidence for another season under center, New York has plenty of reasons to slide back. But if the Giants stand pat, Reese—the No. 1 player on Sports Illustrated’s big board—makes sense. The 6' 4", 243-pounder wrecks games as both an on-ball edge defender and off-ball inside linebacker due to his explosiveness, violence and instincts. He’d give the Giants one of the best front sevens in the NF
2. Las Vegas Raiders (2–12), Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Las Vegas traded for Geno Smith with the hopes that he’d be its new franchise quarterback, but Smith and the Raiders’ offense have struggled, and Pete Carroll’s team needs an infusion of youth under center. Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, has a tremendous football I.Q., pinpoint accuracy with the ability to layer throws, and a solid blend of arm talent and mobility to earn the nod as the draft’s top quarterback.
3. Tennessee Titans (2–12), Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami
Dre’Mont Jones, who Tennessee dealt to the Ravens at the trade deadline on Nov. 3, is still tied for second on the Titans with 4.5 sacks. Tennessee sorely needs another pass rusher, or two, to help defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Bain is the draft’s best pure edge defender, pairing elite power with quick hands and a deep bag of moves to dominate offensive linemen on passing and rushing downs. He’s a high-floor player who should be an early difference maker at the next level.
4. Cleveland Browns (3–11), Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
The Browns have many more pressing questions than who they’ll be drafting, starting with who’s making and coaching the pick. Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer recently reported he believes Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski will get another year. If so, Cleveland can’t put all of its eggs in the rookie quarterback basket—and certainly not with its current roster. The Browns need to elevate the ecosystem around their quarterback. Adding Mauigoa, a strong, mauling right tackle who may kick inside to guard at the next level, is a good place to start.
5. New York Jets (3–11), Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
The Jets, who have the NFL’s worst passing offense and are the only team averaging below 150 (and 160) aerial yards per game, don’t have a viable short- or long-term quarterback on their roster. Moore is smooth and ultra-talented. At 6' 3" and 206 pounds, he has an adequate frame and checks the arm talent and accuracy boxes. He’s also poised and tough-minded in loud environments and pressurized situations, critical job requirements to be the Jets’ signal-caller.
6. Arizona Cardinals (3–11), Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Arizona has long-term quarterback questions to answer this spring, but it will also need to add reinforcements on its offensive line, be it the interior or right tackle. Fano checks the latter box. Lanky and athletic at 6' 6" and 302 pounds, Fano thrives in space, can mirror speed rushers and has enough physicality to finish in the run game. He needs to get bigger and stronger, but he didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and will immediately elevate an offensive line at the next level.
7. New Orleans Saints (4–10), Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
New Orleans should target interior offensive linemen during the offseason, but with Mauigoa off the board, there are no viable options in the top 10. The Saints have the NFL’s sixth-worst rushing offense, and second-round rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has made impressive strides despite a limited ground game. Love is the draft’s top offensive weapon and No. 2 player on Sports Illustrated’s big board due to his speed, contact balance and versatility—he’ll be a game-changing, three-down player at the next level.
8. Washington Commanders (4–10), Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Safeties aren’t valued enough to occupy top picks, which will subsequently push Downs further down the board than his talent deserves. But wherever he’s picked, he figures to be an instant impact playmaker. Downs has tremendous range in the box, elite instincts, the versatility to play all across the backend and the ball skills to punish opposing quarterbacks for throwing his way. He’s a clean evaluation within scouting circles, and the Commanders, who need more pieces in their secondary, would benefit from his presence.
9. Cincinnati Bengals (4–10), Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
The Bengals have the NFL’s worst defense, ranking last in total yards, scoring and rushing yards allowed and No. 29 in passing yards allowed. Delane is the draft’s best cornerback, and his elite instincts and route anticipation enable him to thrive in both man and zone coverages. The 6' 0", 190-pound Delane has above-average ball skills, with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups this season, and is a physical, willing tackler in run support. He’s the complete package and should start as a rookie.
10. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons), Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Rams have two first-round picks after trading down with the Falcons in the 2025 draft, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Los Angeles uses both choices on fixing a secondary that’s cause for concern. McCoy didn’t play this season due to a torn ACL sustained in January, but his buzz hasn’t diminished. He’s quick-footed, fluid and made four interceptions in 2024, his lone full season at Tennessee after transferring from Oregon State. The Rams have a glaring need, and McCoy has the talent to fill it.
11. Miami Dolphins (6–8), Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Tyreek Hill’s future in Miami is uncertain, and apart from Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins don’t have another wide receiver with more than 300 receiving yards. Tyson missed three games this season due to a hamstring injury, but he’s still the best receiver in the class. The 6' 2", 200-pound Tyson is an explosive, fluid mover and route technician who may be the draft’s purest separator. He can play inside and outside, and he’s dangerous after the catch, too, with his vision and athleticism.
12. Kansas City Chiefs (6–8), Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Travis Kelce’s 2026 plans will play a part in this decision, but Kansas City’s offense would greatly benefit from Sadiq, perhaps the draft’s best mismatch weapon. At 6' 3" and 245 pounds, Sadiq can play both in line and in the slot. He’s a fluid, explosive mover who creates separation at the top of his routes. When the ball is in the air, few are better than Sadiq, who has strong hands, tremendous concentration and a wide catch radius to finish difficult grabs. He’s the clear-cut top tight end in a class lacking additional firepower but offering several quality Day 2 players.
13. Minnesota Vikings (6–8), Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
Minnesota has room to add a bigger-bodied presence to its interior defensive line, and the 6' 3", 310-pound Woods fits the bill. Projected as a potential top-five pick entering the season, Woods didn’t have the campaign most expected, finishing with 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. But he’s a rangy, laterally quick interior defender who can kick outside if necessary and has a motor that routinely runs hot. Woods has the talent to warrant an earlier selection, but his limited production as a junior makes Minnesota at No. 13 a viable landing spot.
14. Baltimore Ravens (7–7), David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech
Over the past three years, the Ravens haven’t finished worse than sixth in the NFL in sacks. They’ll need a Herculean finish to continue that trend in 2025, as they’re tied for 31st with 22 sacks. Bailey was college football’s most productive pass rusher this season, leading the FBS with 74 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and finishing second with 13.5 sacks. The 6' 3", 250-pound Bailey is a lightning rod off the edge, but he wins with more than speed—he has tremendous pass-rush instincts, a feel for when to execute moves and the power to win through the chest of blockers.
15. Carolina Panthers (7–7), Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Starting linebacker Christian Rozeboom is on a one-year contract, and the Panthers need to upgrade the middle of their defense regardless of Rozeboom’s future in Carolina. Styles is a unique prospect. At 6' 4" and 243 pounds, he’s big and incredibly athletic—he transitioned from safety to linebacker in the spring of 2024, and he’s surprisingly ahead of the curve with blitzes and block deconstruction. Styles has the size, speed and skill to be an early starter, and he’s still adjusting to playing linebacker, which gives him an intriguing ceiling.
16. Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1), Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn
Dallas has the NFL’s second-worst scoring defense, ranking fourth-worst in yards allowed. The Cowboys also have the league’s worst pass defense, but they have pieces at corner and have played much of the season without the injured Trevon Diggs. So the pass rush that’s tied for ninth-worst with 29 sacks is a better place to start. The 6' 6", 285-pound Faulk, a team captain at Auburn, brings size, intelligence and a tremendous athletic profile to the table.
17. Detroit Lions (8–6), Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The Lions have invested significant capital at cornerback in recent offseasons, but amid injury issues and subpar performances, they’re back in position to address defensive back once more in 2026. Terrell, the younger brother of Falcons corner A.J. Terrell, is a tremendous competitor, which should appeal to Lions coach Dan Campbell. He’s also a fluid cover man with the route anticipation and body control to mirror routes.
18. New York Jets (from Colts), Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Apart from Garrett Wilson, the Jets don’t have a wide receiver with more than 18 catches. If they invest in a quarterback such as Moore with their first pick, pairing him with Tate, who’s lanky, explosive, intelligent and has tremendous ball skills, would be a smart move. Ohio State has routinely produced quality NFL receivers—Wilson among them—and Tate is next in line. He can challenge defenses vertically, has the footwork and route efficiency to create separation, and his hands and ball-tracking are above average.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7–7), CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
With 14-year veteran Lavonte David’s playing future in question and general upgrades needed at the second level, Tampa Bay should prioritize linebacker in the spring. Allen brings a steady presence, and at 6' 1" and 235 pounds, he’s a tough, physical tone-setter. Allen finished second in the SEC with 85 tackles this season, and he added 3.5 sacks and four passes defensed—a nod to his versatility as a blitzer and coverage piece.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (8–6), Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Aaron Rodgers said over the summer he was “pretty sure” the 2025 season would be his last in the NFL, and no matter if Rodgers reverses course, the Steelers need to invest in a quarterback this offseason. Simpson struggled with turnovers and overall efficiency over the final month of the season, but he has a strong arm, tremendous game poise and flashes of pinpoint ball placement to thread tight windows. Though he played his way out of the QB1 conversation, the success with which Simpson operated Alabama’s offense turned heads this fall, and he’d be an acceptable option in Pittsburgh with a chance to see the field early.
21. Philadelphia Eagles (9–5), Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
The Eagles have a high-level outside corner in Quinyon Mitchell and a standout nickel in Cooper DeJean, but they could use an upgrade at the starting spot opposite Mitchell. The 6' 0", 196-pound Cisse ranks among the draft’s biggest risers. He’s a high-level athlete with tremendous long speed and the short-area foot quickness to match receivers’ mannerisms during routes. He’ll become a more prominent name during the predraft process, but the true junior’s early draft declaration elevated the corner class.
22. Houston Texans (9–5), Vega Ioane, G, Penn State
This isn’t a great year to need upgrades on the interior offensive line—there are several quality Day 2 picks, but Ioane projects as the lone true guard or center to go in the first round. Houston must improve inside, and Ioane is as sturdy as they come. He’s a physical, mauling run blocker who can win in space, too, and he’s stout in pass protection—he didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
23. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers), Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
The Cowboys have battled injuries to their offensive line and would benefit from adding depth overall, but, health aside, they will need to upgrade at right tackle. Lomu needs to fill out his 6' 6", 308-pound frame, but he’s a twitchy, smooth-footed, technically sound pass protector who flashes generating movement as a run blocker. A two-year starter at left tackle, Lomu has the skill set to stick on the blindside—but he’s the Cowboys’ best bet at this spot.
24. Buffalo Bills (10–4), Makai Lemon, WR, USC
The Bills waited until the seventh round to draft a receiver in 2025. They shouldn’t wait nearly as long in 2026 to give Josh Allen a premium target. Lemon entered the year in the shadow of fellow USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, a potential Day 2 pick, but ended it as the Biletnikoff winner. The 5' 11", 195-pound Lemon specializes in the slot, where his quickness and route nuance pay dividends, and he’s a sure-handed playmaker who thrives after the catch.
25. Chicago Bears (10–4), Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
The Bears and McDonald are a tremendous marriage of scheme fit, team need and player skill set. Chicago has the 10th-worst run defense in the league, allowing 126.6 rushing yards per game, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen needs a bigger body on the interior. McDonald, at 6' 3" and 326 pounds, is one of the best run stoppers in the class. He’s heavy-handed, often resets the line of scrimmage, and gets off blocks in time to stuff ballcarriers and has impressive short-area quickness for his size.
26. Los Angeles Chargers (10–4), Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M
The Chargers have greater needs on their interior offensive line, but the value doesn’t align here. Los Angeles should extend Tuli Tuipulotu this offseason, but it also faces free agency questions with Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack. Howell, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year after recording 14 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, would give the Chargers youth, twitch and violence off the edge. At 6' 2" and 249 pounds, Howell will be knocked for his size and isn’t an elite run defender, but he should make an early impact on passing downs.
27. San Francisco 49ers (10–4), KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
San Francisco doesn’t have a receiver with over 500 yards, though Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne are within five yards of the threshold, and Ricky Pearsall isn’t far behind. But the 49ers don’t have a go-to receiver and should add more talent to the room in the spring. The 5' 11", 190-pound Concepcion can align in several different spots presnap, and he’s a twitchy, athletic weapon who’s dangerous after the catch. He’s also a tremendous punt returner, which only helps his cause.
28. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars), Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
After bolstering the offensive line with their first pick, the Browns continue building a supporting cast around the quarterback with Boston, a big-bodied weapon with tremendous ball skills. Boston, who is 6' 4" and 210 pounds, is one of the draft’s best above-the-rim receivers, and he’s a quality route runner and competitor. Boston can win vertically, but his game is more predicated on physicality, instincts and post-catch playmaking rather than speed. He’d be a nice complement to Jerry Jeudy, who’s under contract through 2027.
29. New England Patriots (11–3), Matayo Uiagalelei, edge, Oregon
The Patriots have been perhaps the NFL’s best surprise story this season, but there are no secrets to coach Mike Vrabel’s philosophy. New England played a tough, hard-nosed brand of football, and Uiagalelei is a physical, high-effort edge. The two parties feel like a strong fit. Uiagalelei, who will still be 20 years old on draft day, is physically mature at 6' 5" and 272 pounds, and his rush instincts and bag of moves are both well-refined.
30. Seattle Seahawks (11–3), Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe are both slated to hit free agency in the spring, and Seattle will need reinforcements on the perimeter. Hood, a Colorado transfer, took over as the Volunteers’ top corner and flourished amid McCoy’s absence. The 6' 0", 195-pound Hood is loaded with transitional quickness and recovery speed, and he often stays in phase as a result. Hood, who made one interception and eight pass breakups this season, is a quality cover corner with plenty of upside.
31. Los Angeles Rams (11–3), Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
The Rams need an eventual successor for 11-year starting right tackle Rob Havenstein, and 2023 fifth-round pick Warren McClendon has filled in admirably for the injured Havenstein this season. But Los Angeles needs to add more talent and depth at offensive tackle, and it’s a good situation for Proctor, who wouldn’t need to play right away. The 6' 7", 366-pound Proctor has battled inconsistency this season, often related to his balance and body control. Still, he’s had high-level flashes due to his athleticism and road-grading ability as a run blocker.
32. Denver Broncos (12–2), Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
The Broncos have won 11 consecutive games and have few holes on their roster, but adding more talent to the middle of their defense should be an offseason focus. Hill, a projected top-15 pick this past summer, is an explosive, sideline-to-sideline linebacker at 6' 3" and 238 pounds, and he’s been successful in his blitz opportunities, too. Hill is a touch late to read-and-react at times on rushing downs, but his collection of size, speed and versatility is a strong foundation to build upon.