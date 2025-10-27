Josh Pate explains how Brian Kelly 'never understood the assignment' at LSU
News of Brian Kelly’s firing from LSU broke live Sunday night during Josh Pate’s College Football Show. The update came less than 24 hours after the Tigers' 49-25 loss to Texas A&M, a defeat that dropped the Tigers to 5-3 and 2-3 in SEC play. Pate stopped mid-segment during his livestream and informed viewers that LSU had dismissed its head coach.
“This is crazy timing,” he said. “Brian Kelly has been fired as the coach at LSU as we’re speaking. We’ll mark it about 7:09 p.m. Central. LSU has fired Brian Kelly.” He called the moment “impeccable timing” and shifted directly into reaction. “Let’s react to this live. Brian Kelly is done. He is out as the head coach at LSU.”
Cultural Disconnect Defined Kelly’s LSU Tenure
Pate said Kelly never connected with the state or program in a way that previous LSU coaches had. “Brian Kelly never understood the assignment at LSU. He never understood what the L stood for. It stands for Louisiana,” he said. “Brian Kelly had no interest in Louisiana. He had interest in two letters. One of them is B. The other one’s K.” He accused Kelly of forcing out longtime local figures, including former strength coach Tommy Moffitt, and said that move hurt the foundation of the program.
He also compared Kelly to Nick Saban, noting that being an outsider wasn’t the issue. “Saban wasn’t from the South either, and he’s the best they’ve ever had there,” Pate said. “He looked at the LSU job and was attracted to it because of Louisiana. Kelly was attracted to it because he thought he could make a lot of money and win the way he always had.”
As the season unfolded, Pate said his opinion shifted after learning that Kelly had disengaged from recruiting and roster work. “He was checked out,” he said. “In the most critical parts of roster construction, this dude was on a beach.”
Kelly finishes at LSU with a 34-14 record and at least three losses in every season. Athletic director Scott Woodward confirmed the firing Sunday night, citing unmet expectations. Running backs coach Frank Wilson will serve as interim head coach while the school begins a national search.
The Tigers are off this week before traveling to Alabama for their next game.