Former touted 49-TD SEC QB to enter college football transfer portal for seventh season

A notable quarterback is expected to enter the college football transfer portal. Prior to joining North Carolina, Max Johnson had two previous stints in the SEC.

Johnson spent his first two seasons at LSU before heading to Texas A&M. The signal-caller's best season came in 2021 when Johnson threw for 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 60.3% of his passes.

Johnson has thrown 49 touchdown passes over his career. Now, Johnson could soon be playing for his fourth team during his college football career. Johnson is expected to enter the transfer portal, per On3's Pete Nakos.

Max Johnson was unable to win the North Carolina QB job under Bill Belichick

Johnson was able to recover from a broken leg sustained in the 2024 season opener. Yet, Johnson failed to win the North Carolina starting job under head coach Bill Belichick. During the offseason, Belichick praised Johnson's work ethic.

"His rehab has been long, and I have a lot of admiration for him," Belichick noted in June, per USA Today. "It tough injury, but nobody's worked harder than he has, and he certainly is able to do a lot more than he was last spring.

"So we'll see exactly where he is when things start, but it's a whole lot closer, and we certainly expect to see him out there. So it's been very encouraging."

North Carolina QB Max Johnson has a projected NIL value of $365,000

It will be interesting to see where Johnson lands. Because of injuries, Johnson has already accumulated six college football seasons and is 24 years old.

On3 ranks Johnson as a three-star quarterback in the transfer portal after being a four-star prospect coming out of high school. Johnson has a projected NIL value of $365,000, per On3. Players can officially enter the transfer portal on Jan. 2.