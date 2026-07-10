College football often sees some ebbs and flows with programs. Some programs will go through a stretch where they are dominant, and then go through stretches where they struggle.

Can the 1900s Powers Return?

In the 1990s, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Tech Hokies ranked in the top 20 in wins in college football for the decade. Nebraska ranked No. 1 with 103. Tennessee ranked No. 4 with 92, and Virginia Tech ranked No. 19 with 74.

However, since 2010, none of those programs rank in the top 25. Since 2020, only Tennessee ranks in the top 25, coming in tied for No. 24.

Also, since the start of the College Football Playoff era in 2014, only Tennessee has made the playoff in that group. The Volunteers did that in the 2024 season.

The Volunteers are the only ones perceived as respectable in that group. Virginia Tech is heading into a new era after firing head coach Brent Pry last season, and Nebraska hasn't had a double-digit win season since 2012.

Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin speaks during the press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Pate Loves the Bold Playoff Prediction

On "Josh Pate's College Football Show," a viewer submitted a bold prediction, saying that one of the headlines at the end of the season would be a return to the 90s and all three of those programs would make the College Football Playoff. Pate said he would love to see that.

"I would love to see Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and Tennessee in the playoff," Pate said. "That would be #goodforthegame. In my humble opinion, it would be very good for the game."

Tennessee Is the Most Realistic Candidate

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers wouldn't be a shocking addition to the playoffs if this prediction came true. Head coach Josh Heupel has won nine or more games in three of the last five seasons. Nebraska and Virginia Tech are a different story.

Matt Rhule has done a good job of building up Nebraska. He took over a program that had six straight losing seasons. He's taken the Cornhuskers to back-to-back seven-win seasons, and now, heading into Year 4, he's hoping for more. The issue is that the Big Ten is a tough conference with three programs that have separated themselves from the pack. So, it will not be an easy accomplishment.

Virginia Tech is the most unlikely of the three. The Hokies have had a losing season in five of the last six. That includes last season's 3-9 year. While the ACC isn't as difficult as the Big Ten or SEC, it would still be quite the surprise if Franklin got them there in Year 1.

A playoff field featuring Tennessee, Nebraska and Virginia Tech would evoke memories of college football's powerhouse programs from the 1990s. Tennessee appears to have the clearest path based on its recent success, while Nebraska and Virginia Tech still have significant ground to make up.

If all three were to reach the playoffs in the same season, it would rank among the most surprising and memorable storylines of the year.