Josh Pate Names 'Bridge' Coach Who Could Change the Future of a Powerhouse Program

The Michigan Wolverines had one of the more notable offseasons in college football following a 9-4 finish in 2025. Despite on-field success, significant developments off the field reshaped the program’s leadership.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that a university investigation found credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship involving Sherrone Moore and a staff member. The findings led to Moore’s termination.

Reports also indicated that Moore was later arrested in connection with an alleged assault, further contributing to a turbulent offseason for the program.

Michigan moved quickly to hire a replacement, naming Kyle Whittingham as head coach. Whittingham arrives after a 22-year tenure as the head coach of the Utah Utes, during which he compiled a 177-88 record. During his time at Utah, he established the program as a consistent contender and maintained long-term stability, winning multiple conference titles in his time with the Utes.

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Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His experience is expected to provide a steady presence for a program navigating significant change. Michigan has been one of the top programs in recent years, including multiple appearances in the College Football Playoff under former head coach Jim Harbaugh.

As Whittingham begins his tenure, expectations remain high for Michigan to compete in the Big Ten Conference and on the national stage. Getting the program back to that level of performance will be a key objective during the transition.

Josh Pate discussed Whittingham’s role on "Josh Pate’s College Football Show," suggesting that the veteran coach could serve as a transitional figure while still maintaining competitiveness.

"Kyle Whittingham is the bridge to get me to the next guy," Pate said. "The next guy is the long-term answer. The next guy is the guy I want there for 10 to 15 years. In the process of doing that, we can still win. No one said you had to be like the substitute teacher... No one said you can't win it all."

Pate’s perspective reflects broader discussions about long-term planning within major programs. At 66 years old, Whittingham may not represent a long-term solution spanning a decade or more. However, his track record suggests he can sustain success in the short term while providing stability.

For Michigan, the immediate focus will be continuity and rebuilding the program's reputation nationally. With an experienced head coach in place, the program aims to remain competitive while navigating a period of transition.

How effectively Whittingham balances short-term success with long-term positioning will be a defining storyline moving forward.