Josh Pate names SEC coach with 'job on the line' on Saturday
Auburn football’s season has reached a breaking point. As the Tigers prepare to face Arkansas on Saturday, the spotlight has shifted from on-field execution to the future of head coach Hugh Freeze. On his Tuesday show, college football analyst Josh Pate said the matchup could decide Freeze’s fate, framing the situation as one of the most uncertain in the SEC entering Week 9.
Pate didn’t mince words about the growing tension surrounding Auburn’s 3-4 record. “You’re hearing some things about Hugh Freeze in Auburn,” Pate said. “That’s where I’m going to start. It feels like the job is on the line Saturday. That’s what it feels like to me. There are some people around the program who feel that way.”
He pointed to the inner workings of decision-making within major programs, explaining that instability often complicates coaching changes. “It’s not always as cut and dry as if this happens, then that will happen,” Pate said. “When you have 15 different mouths in the room with 15 different opinions and thoughts on things, that’s the way it can be.”
Hugh Freeze Faces Pressure As Auburn Struggles Enter Road Matchup
The Tigers’ four-game losing streak has intensified questions about Freeze’s future, particularly after a 23-17 double-overtime loss to Missouri last Saturday. Pate emphasized that alignment among Auburn’s leadership would be necessary to make any move. “Not everyone who needs to be on board with making a move is on board,” he said. “You don’t just go and fire somebody and then say, ‘Well, now what?’ You got to pay them tens of millions of dollars. So you really better have a good plan.”
Saturday’s matchup adds to that urgency. Arkansas ranks fourth nationally in total offense, averaging 513.7 yards per game behind quarterback Taylen Green and running back Mike Washington. Auburn counters with a defense ranked No. 10 against the run but an offense struggling to find rhythm, producing just 23.6 points per game.
Pate suggested that a loss in Fayetteville could push Auburn toward change. “Nothing aligns people behind paying a lot of money to get rid of someone like losing football games,” he said. “If that happens Saturday against Arkansas, I think you’re going to see those wheels in motion.”
Auburn will face Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. EDT on the SEC Network.