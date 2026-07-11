Josh Pate Names SEC Program That Can Win a National Title

The LSU Tigers made a major splash when they hired Lane Kiffin to be the next head coach in Baton Rouge.

Lane Kiffin Brings Championship Expectations to LSU

Kiffin was one of the most sought-after coaches in college football after an incredible run with the Ole Miss Rebels. Kiffin led the Rebels to a 55-19 record in his six seasons there, turning them into a year-after-year contender. Something the Rebels haven't often been in their program's history.

His best season came in 2025, when he led Ole Miss to an 11-1 record and its first spot in the College Football Playoff. Now, he hopes to lead LSU back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and cement them as an SEC contender again.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) is brought down by Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Pate Believes LSU Could Win With Defense

Kiffin is perceived as an offensive mastermind, and it is the belief of many that if LSU becomes a contender, it'll be due to that side of the ball.

However, on "Josh Pate's College Football Show," the analyst read a bold prediction that said LSU will win a national championship due to its defense in 2026. Pate said that he could see that happening.

"If they were to win a national title this year, and they were to do it, winning a game like 13 to 6 or something like that, hey, color me unshocked," Pate said.

"Color me unsurprised. I believe in Blake Baker. The good news is we will see them in action very early. They play Clemson in Week 1. If you start to look matchup-wise. You start to look at the front, theoretically, LSU could field defensively."

The Tigers Have the Defensive Talent to Contend

The Tigers are loaded defensively. They have a defensive line that features Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen. They also have a linebacker core led by one of the best in the nation in Whit Weeks. He had an incredible 125 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2024 before being limited last season due to an injury.

On top of that, defensive coordinator Blake Baker has proven at each of his stops that he's one of the best in college football. So, while Kiffin's offensive creativity will receive much of the attention in Baton Rouge, LSU's defense could ultimately determine how far the Tigers go in 2026.

With an elite talent at every level and a proven defensive coordinator in Baker, LSU has the type of unit capable of shutting down championship-caliber opponents. If the defense reaches its potential, the Tigers could have the balance needed to make a serious run at their first national championship since 2019.