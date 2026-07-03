Urban Meyer Warns Elite SEC Coach Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

One of the biggest stories of the 2026 college football season takes place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Lane Kiffin Arrives with Massive Expectations

The LSU Tigers made a major splash after the 2025 season, when they hired Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin with the hope of getting them back to being a national title contender.

Kiffin comes to Baton Rouge after going 55-19 at Ole Miss in six seasons. He led the Rebels to four double-digit-win seasons in his last five seasons there. That included an 11-1 season last year, which resulted in their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Due to his move to LSU, Kiffin was not allowed to coach the team during their playoff run. Ole Miss would make it to the College Football Playoff semifinals before losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the final seconds of the year.

LSU Tigers' new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Urban Meyer Warns About LSU Pressure

On "The Triple Option Podcast," national championship-winning coach Urban Meyer warned Kiffin about the expectations he will face in Year 1.

"The reason I bring up Lane Kiffin is that it's national championship or bust," Meyer said. "Because anything less than that, he's going to get hammered."

"Do you think that's the mantra Year 1 for him?" Rob Stone asked.

"I don't," Meyer said. "But I'm not a nut job LSU fan. I mean, they're nuts. He doesn't have to win it. He has to be within a swing of it. I remember when I retired, I said, 'Good, I'll never have to go there again.' The fans are nuts."

Brian Kelly Standard Looms Over Year 1

To Meyer's point, the Tigers won't be happy if the team wins eight or nine games and isn't a legit contender. That's what got Brian Kelly fired. In his first three seasons, Kelly won nine or more games in all three. But he never made the College Football Playoff. As soon as things looked bad last season, Kelly was let go.

Kiffin will likely have a longer leash than Kelly, but it won't be much longer. His job is to get them over the hump and to do it instantly. There is no honeymoon period. It's win now, or the fan base will quickly turn on him.

Beyond Year 1, the standard at LSU becomes far less forgiving. Kiffin will be expected not just to compete, but to consistently contend for the College Football Playoff in one of the most demanding environments in the sport.

Anything short of that sustained success will quickly reignite pressure from a fan base that expects national titles, not transitional seasons.