The 2026 college football season is fast approaching, and national analysts are already labeling a few players the best in the sport.

Leonard Moore Is College Football's Top Corner

One of those is elite Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore. The junior had an incredible season in 2025. He brought home several accolades, including being a unanimous All-American and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bronco Nagurski Awards.

He finished the year with 31 tackles and five interceptions. He also took one of those back for a touchdown. The highlight of his season was likely against the USC Trojans. Moore was at times matched up against Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon.

The receiver had a solid game with four catches for 76 yards, but was mostly held in check when Moore covered him. Lemon had just two catches, on three targets, for 28 yards when Moore was guarding him.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) returns an interception for a touchdown. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Josh Pate Makes a Bold Claim

Now, Moore enters his third season in South Bend, hoping to get the Fighting Irish back to the College Football Playoff, in what could be his final season.

Due to his impressive season, Josh Pate revealed on "Josh Pate's College Football Show" that he thinks the talented cornerback is the best at his position in college football.

"Leonard Moore at Notre Dame, I think, is the best corner in the country entering the season," Pate said. "You look at him, and when they played USC last year, Makai Lemon didn't do a whole lot against Leonard Moore. You know what's going to happen this year? They're going to play Miami in Week 10 in South Bend. So, Notre Dame's schedule might not be loaded, so you might not see Leonard Moore against a ton of first-round draft talent, but you will see him in premier matchups when they end up playing Miami."

Defensive back play has been a staple of the Notre Dame defense the last several years with guys like Kyle Hamilton, Xavier Watts and Benjamin Morrison. Moore could prove to be the best in the bunch if he has another strong season.

Miami Could Be Moore's Biggest Test

But Pate is right, the biggest challenge will likely come toward the end of the year against Miami, which has two elite wide receivers in Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate. Toney had six catches for 82 yards and a score in the season opener last season.

Moore will likely be tasked with handling one of those receivers for much of the game. If he's able to do that, he won't only establish himself as the best corner in the sport, but would also likely position the Fighting Irish for another playoff run.