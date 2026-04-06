Josh Pate Reveals Why Newly Hired Coach May Not Fit College Football’s New Landscape

The Michigan State Spartans were once among the top programs in the Big Ten Conference, but have fallen on difficult times in recent years.

From 2007 to 2019, head coach Mark Dantonio led Michigan State to sustained success, including six double-digit win seasons. That stretch established the Spartans as consistent contenders within the conference. However, since his departure, the program has recorded just one double-digit win season and five losing seasons.

The most recent head coach, Jonathan Smith, was dismissed after two seasons. He compiled a 9-15 record, and the program elected to make another change following continued struggles. Michigan State turned to Pat Fitzgerald as its next head coach.

Fitzgerald previously spent 17 seasons leading the Northwestern Wildcats, where he built a reputation for maximizing limited resources. During his tenure, he compiled a 110-101 record and guided Northwestern to three 10-win seasons, an achievement rarely seen in program history.

Greg Williams, left, shakes hands with Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald during an introductory press conference. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Fitzgerald inherits a roster in transition. Michigan State saw 44 players enter the transfer portal, but has added 29 new players, signaling a significant rebuild. Balancing roster turnover while establishing a new system will be one of his primary challenges.

Josh Pate discussed Fitzgerald’s hiring on "Josh Pate’s College Football Show," pointing to both his past success and the uncertainty surrounding his return to coaching.

"Pat Fitzgerald at Michigan State, I think, got lost in the shuffle of all the coaching carousel talk," Pate said. "When he was at Northwestern for a long time, Northwestern was a thorn in the Big Ten side for a long time... The other question you have to ask about Pat Fitzgerald and any coach that has been around for a while: Are they still on the wave, or are they behind the wave? The wave being the new way that college football works... are they capable of riding it?"

Pate’s comments reflect a broader concern in college football: how experienced coaches adapt to a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by NIL and the transfer portal. Fitzgerald has been away from coaching for three seasons, raising questions about how quickly he can adjust.

At Northwestern, Fitzgerald consistently fielded competitive teams despite recruiting disadvantages. His ability to develop players and establish a strong culture was a defining trait of his tenure. That experience could translate well at Michigan State, where resources and recruiting potential are stronger.

The key factor will be adaptation. If Fitzgerald can adjust to modern roster-building strategies and offensive trends, he could replicate, or even exceed, his previous success.

For Michigan State, the objective is clear: return to relevance in the Big Ten. Whether Fitzgerald can lead that turnaround will be one of the more compelling storylines heading into the 2026 season.