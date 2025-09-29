College Football HQ

Josh Pate says Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Grubb put Kirby Smart 'in a blender'

Josh Pate says Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb outcoached Kirby Smart as Alabama beat Georgia 24-21.

Matt De Lima

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer redeemed the Crimson Tide's early-season struggles in a SEC win over Georgia.
Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer redeemed the Crimson Tide's early-season struggles in a SEC win over Georgia. / David Leong-Imagn Images
The Alabama Crimson Tide ended Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak in dramatic fashion, securing a 24-21 victory that reverberated throughout college football. Ty Simpson led the offense with 276 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Alabama’s defense came up with critical stops late. But for Josh Pate of The College Football Show, the story of the night was less about individual plays and more about the men on the sideline.

Pate argued that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb outcoached Georgia’s staff, including Kirby Smart, in what he described as a “coaching clinic.” The Tide converted 13 of 19 third downs, the most allowed by Georgia in 30 years, and showed poise in one of the most hostile road environments in the country. According to Pate, the performance highlighted Alabama’s discipline and preparation under its new leadership.

“I kid you not, during the game, I am getting texts from other coaches, just random across the country, talking about Ryan Grubb just putting Kirby and his staff in a blender,” Pate said. “Not in a demeaning way or anything like that. I just mean other coaches watching in real time and pointing out little nuances, little intricacies, little things here and there.”

Pate Highlights Coaching Edge In Alabama’s Win

Pate described the night in Athens as “fairy tale college football stuff,” praising the atmosphere, the rainbow before kickoff, and Georgia’s game operations. But he noted that Alabama quickly set the tone with two 14-play touchdown drives to open the game, putting the Bulldogs in a familiar position against the Tide. Georgia has now fallen to 1-7 against Alabama during Smart’s tenure, including two straight losses to DeBoer.

Operationally, Alabama played clean football. The Tide committed only one false start all game and finished with fewer penalties than their opponent for the first time under DeBoer. Pate credited that discipline as a major factor in surviving on the road against a top-five team. In his view, Alabama’s staff not only neutralized Georgia’s defense but forced its coaches into frustration as they struggled to adjust.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs fell short in a 24-21 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“DeBoer and Grubb just put on a clinic,” Pate said. “Everyone’s watching. These are the coaching matchups everyone in the coaching industry is fascinated by. They’re interested in it. They talk about it all week amongst themselves.”

Georgia’s inability to generate pressure compounded the problem. The Bulldogs remain without a sack this season and rank poorly in pressure-rate statistics, something Pate called “insane” given the program’s recent dominance in the trenches. Without difference-makers up front, Smart’s defense failed to disrupt Simpson and could not get Alabama off the field in key moments.

Why Alabama’s Win Matters For Both Programs

Beyond breaking Georgia’s streak, Pate argued the game underscored a deeper issue for the Bulldogs. Even with Nick Saban retired, Alabama continues to haunt Smart and his staff. “Here’s the worst-case scenario for Georgia,” Pate said. “It’s post-Saban and you still can’t get over them. That’s got to be infuriating.”

For Alabama, the win marked its third straight since a season-opening loss to Florida State, reestablishing the program as a contender in the SEC. DeBoer praised his players’ resilience, while Simpson called it “Alabama against the world.” The Tide’s execution in the red zone, where they went 4-for-4, provided the ultimate margin in a matchup where every possession mattered.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb orchestrated a critical win against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Pate suggested the outcome showed why Alabama prioritized hiring coaches capable of winning games on Saturdays. “They went and hired Kalen DeBoer. They went and hired Ryan Grubb. And they won that game on the sideline just as much as they did on the field,” he said.

The Crimson Tide will host No. 18 Vanderbilt next Saturday, while the Bulldogs return home to face Kentucky.

Matt De Lima
MATT DE LIMA

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

