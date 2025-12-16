$87 million head coach dealt blunt reality check by Paul Finebaum before CFP

A high-profile head coach prepares for a pivotal postseason matchup amid a whirlwind of external speculation. The first-year leader of the program finds his team sitting at 10-3 entering the College Football Playoff bracket.

While a double-digit win total typically signals success, the standards at this powerhouse remain exceptionally high following the tenure of a legendary predecessor. The coach must navigate postseason pressure while also fielding inquiries about a prominent coaching vacancy elsewhere.

The team barely secured a spot in the 12-team field after stumbling in their conference title game. They now travel to face a fellow blue-blood program in a contest that carries significant weight for the school's immediate perception. A victory secures a path forward to the quarterfinals and quiets the growing murmurs about the roster's consistency. A defeat would saddle the program with its fourth loss of the campaign.

The $87 million man, a contract signed when he joined the SEC program in March 2024, has publicly stated his commitment to the university despite the rumors linking him to a Big Ten opening. He insists the locker room stays focused on the task at hand rather than the noise outside the facility.

However, the reality is that the result on Friday night will dictate the narrative surrounding his debut season. The margin for error has evaporated for a coach looking to cement his standing with a demanding fan base.

Paul Finebaum says Kalen DeBoer needs win to avoid disastrous season

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes the stakes for DeBoer go far beyond just advancing in the bracket. Finebaum appeared on Get Up to discuss the precarious position the head coach occupies.

He argued that simply making the playoff field does not insulate DeBoer, who signed an eight-year, $87 million contract in March 2024 when joining the Tide, from criticism if the season ends with another defeat. The longtime college football voice suggested that falling to four losses would be unacceptable by Alabama standards.

"More unpopularity. And people would say, ‘Well, how could he be unpopular? He’s in the playoffs,’ but we all remember he was one of the last schools in the playoffs," Finebaum said. "A loss Friday night would mean four losses on the season. That would be two consecutive four-loss seasons. We’ve talked about Alabama long enough on this program. That’s a disastrous season."

Finebaum contrasted the current situation with the previous era. He noted that a "disastrous season" under Saban usually involved losing a national title game. He stated clearly that DeBoer needs to win against Oklahoma and reach the quarterfinals against the Indiana Hoosiers to avoid complications. Last week, Finebaum even suggested that DeBoer consider leaving for the Michigan job if he loses to Oklahoma.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum suggests that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer must avoid a loss to Oklahoma because another four-loss season would be 'disastrous.' | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN reporter Heather Dinich echoed those sentiments during the segment. She labeled the matchup a "prove it game" for the staff and roster. Dinich pointed out that many committee members were hesitant to include a three-loss team that struggled recently. She emphasized that the Crimson Tide must not only win but also demonstrate they have fixed the issues that plagued them against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The context of a potential contract extension adds another layer to the drama. Reports indicate DeBoer and his agent, Jimmy Sexton, may be negotiating a new deal. Finebaum speculated that the delay in DeBoer's statement regarding Michigan might have been a leverage play. DeBoer maintains that the team ignores the chatter.

"I haven’t seen anything other than that," DeBoer said regarding distractions. "Again, these guys deal with the noise, and they know that that’s what it is. What’s internal is what matters."

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

