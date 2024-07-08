Khyree Jackson crash: Photos show car virtually destroyed
The car crash that left NFL rookie and ex-college football player Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates dead left the vehicle they were riding in virtually destroyed, according to new photos.
Images of the Dodge Charger in which Jackson and the others were riding were revealed by TMZ and show the car almost completely flattened as it was towed away from the scene of the crash.
An image taken from another angle show inside portions of the car sticking out through the body of the vehicle as a result of the accident.
The crash claimed the lives of Jackson, Anthony Lytton, Jr. and Isaiah Hazel, all former football players at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Maryland.
The initial statement from the Maryland State Police indicated that the car in which Jackson and his friends were traveling was struck by another car that tried to change lanes while speeding.
Looking at the crumpled pile of metal, it was clear that no safety measures would have been able to save anyone who was inside the car in the state it was in.
Jackson, who played at Oregon last season after transferring from Alabama, was a fourth-round draft selection by the Minnesota Vikings this year.
He was named First-Team All Pac-12 for his play as he led the team with three interceptions while recording 34 total stops in addition to two sacks and seven pass breakups.
“I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement.
“In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”
