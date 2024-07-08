Police release details after Khyree Jackson killed in car crash
Police in Maryland have released details surrounding the fatal car accident that took the lives of former Oregon football player and Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, among others.
Troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a three-vehicle crash in the early hours of July 6 in Upper Marlboro, Md., according to the report.
The accident happened on Route 4/Pennsylvania Ave. and Presidential Parkway. The three cars involved were a silver Infiniti Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala, and a maroon Dodge Charger.
Investigators believe that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, although the report did not state which parties may have been driving under the influence.
Jackson and Isaiah Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Anthony Lytton, Jr. was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by the attending medical professionals.
Hazel was the driver of the car, while Jackson sat in the front passenger seat and Lytton in the back of the vehicle, according to police.
"The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the silver Infiniti, later identified as Cori Clingman, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George's County," the report says.
It continues: "Investigators believe Clingman attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala. The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest."
No one was injured in either of the other two vehicles.
Jackson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 108 overall selection in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after spending last season with the Oregon football program. He previously played for two seasons at Alabama.
Lytton played at Penn State and Florida State as a collegian, and Hazel at Maryland. The three players won two state championships at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School (Md.) together in 2016.
In his final season at Oregon, Jackson had 34 stops with 5 tackles for loss and intercepted 3 passes with 7 pass breakups and 2 sacks. His interception total led the Ducks and was fourth in the Pac-12.
Jackson was named First-Team All-Pac-12 for his play last season. He was 24 years old.
