Kirk Herbstreit Announces Offseason Personal Move

Kirk Herbstreit has been a fixture on college football Saturdays for over three decades, but the offseason is no longer a barrier to staying connected with fans.

The ESPN College GameDay analyst announced Monday that he has joined Cameo, the personalized video platform where fans can book custom messages from public figures.

It is a fitting move for someone whose brand has always been built on accessibility and warmth. Herbstreit's audience extends well beyond the core college football demographic, and Cameo gives that fanbase a direct line to him.

Herbstreit's new Cameo side hustle

Posting to Instagram on Monday, Herbstreit made his presence on the platform known right away. "I'm now available on @cameo! If you're looking for a Father's Day shoutout, a birthday, a pick up me up for someone, whatever you got, let me know on Cameo," he wrote.

He also teased a potential guest appearance from his golden retriever, Peter.

"You never know but Peter might even make a 'cameo' himself in my video for you."

At $199 per booking, Herbstreit is among the higher-priced options on the platform, with his average video running close to two minutes. That cost reflects where he sits in the sports media hierarchy.

For fans looking to deliver something genuinely memorable for Father's Day or a birthday, a personalized message from one of college football's most recognizable voices is now a real option.

Herbstreit's rise from Ohio State QB to broadcast icon

Before he became the face of College GameDay, Herbstreit was a quarterback at Ohio State, where he served as team captain in 1992.

His path from player to analyst was not an overnight transition, but the credibility he built on the field gave his commentary an authenticity that resonated almost immediately after he joined ESPN in 1996.

Kirk Herbstreit talks to Lee Corso on the set of ESPN College GameDay | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three decades later, Herbstreit holds dual roles as ESPN's lead college football analyst and an NFL play-by-play voice for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football. That combination of college and NFL work puts him in rare company among broadcasters.

College GameDay has posted record viewership numbers in recent seasons, and Herbstreit has been central to that growth.

ESPN's College GameDay returns for the 2026 college football season this fall.