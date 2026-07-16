Kirk Herbstreit Reacts Strongly After Lionel Messi Leads Argentina's Stunning Comeback

There is a specific kind of joy that only comes from discovering something new as an adult, and Kirk Herbstreit is living inside it right now.

The ESPN College GameDay fixture, a man whose entire professional identity is stitched to autumn Saturdays and the smell of a tailgate, has spent his summer falling head over heels for a sport he barely understood a month ago.

And on Wednesday night, after Lionel Messi dragged Argentina back from the dead against England in the World Cup semifinal, Herbstreit did what any recent convert does. He hopped on social media to shout about it.

Herbstreit goes "all in" on the World Cup

The soccer awakening did not happen overnight, but it happened fast. Back in late June, Herbstreit first admitted his newfound obsession, tying it directly to a lost summer as a fan of his beloved Cincinnati Reds.

"Man, since the @Reds canceled the rest of their season around mid-May, it's made for ANOTHER LONGGGG summer before football season. Thank goodness for @FIFAWorldCup games," he wrote, adding, "I'm an admitted soccer novice but sure am enjoying these games and atmospheres around each setting! I'm all in!"

After watching Messi orchestrate one of the most dramatic comebacks of the tournament, Herbstreit let it all out.

Went from not knowing a thing 3 weeks ago about all these teams and players to being completely consumed with the World Cup!

Been an absolute blast enjoying the matches-appreciating the passion of each fanbase-and loving the world class competition!

So glad i gave it a chance… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) July 16, 2026

"Went from not knowing a thing 3 weeks ago about all these teams and players to being completely consumed with the World Cup!" he posted. "Been an absolute blast enjoying the matches, appreciating the passion of each fanbase, and loving the world-class competition! So glad i gave it a chance with an open mind and haven't missed a match. Can't wait for Sunday!!!

"Congrats to Argentina and Spain and their fans-gonna be such an awesome build up-match-and post match scene! Grateful for every venue hosting this event and all the passionate fans who filled the stadiums. AWESOME!"

There is something genuinely disarming about the biggest voice in college football, a five-time Sports Emmy winner, admitting he did not know a single player a few weeks ago and now cannot look away. The World Cup, it turns out, has been his escape.

What made Argentina's comeback so special

If you are going to get hooked on soccer, Wednesday night in Atlanta was the match to do it. Argentina looked cooked. Anthony Gordon had put England ahead in the 55th minute, and the defending champions were staring at elimination deep into the second half. Then Messi decided otherwise.

The 39-year-old superstar with eight Ballons d'Or awards set up both goals in a span of minutes that will be replayed for years. First, he found Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the penalty box in the 85th minute, and Fernandez buried a stunning strike from 20 yards.

Then, in the second minute of stoppage time, Messi parked himself on the right wing, caused chaos England had no answer for, and floated a perfect cross to the back post that substitute Lautaro Martínez headed home. Mercedes-Benz Stadium erupted. Argentina had won 2-1, booking a final with Spain on Sunday.

It was the fourth straight knockout game Argentina survived by the skin of its teeth, and it pushed Messi to the top of the Golden Boot assist standings while extending a run of goal-or-assist contributions in 11 consecutive World Cup matches.

Messi's eight goals in this World Cup have him tied with France's Kylian Mbappe. No one else is close to his mark, so one goal in the final would give him the Golden Boot.

For a first-timer like Herbstreit, it was the perfect crash course in why the rest of the planet loses its mind over this sport. Argentina now chases history as it hunts back-to-back titles. A win would make it the first team to do so since Brazil back in 1958 & 1962.