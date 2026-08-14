Kirk Herbstreit Makes Arch Manning Prediction Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

The Texas Longhorns will be one of the most-watched college football teams this upcoming season. The Longhorns entered last season ranked as the No. 1 team in college football in the preseason AP poll for the first time in program history.

Arch Manning Went Through the Fire in 2025

However, they got off to a bad 3-2 start as quarterback Arch Manning struggled. Manning is the grandson of legendary college quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He is one of the highest-rated recruits in the history of college football.

He was primarily a backup his first two seasons in Austin behind Quinn Ewers. Last year, it was finally his chance to shine. However, in the first five games, he threw for 1,151 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, while completing just 60% of his passes. This came with a lot of criticism of the young protege.

Manning's Strong Finish Changed the Narrative

But Manning and Texas turned things around to end the season. The Longhorns went 6-1, and Manning threw for 2,012 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions, while completing 62.1% of his passes. That ending to the season, and the new additions like Auburn Tigers star wide receiver Cam Coleman, have fans in Austin thinking the Longhorns might end their two-decade national championship drought.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of that, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, while on "The Pat McAfee Show," said that he would be shocked if Manning and Texas had a bad season in 2026.

"I personally think what he went through a year ago will not only benefit him this year, because now he's experienced all of that hate even though he didn't deserve it," Herbstreit said. "He didn't ask for it. But I think it's going to really benefit him in the long run in the NFL... I think the kids' experience, the hate that he dealt with, I'd be shocked if he and Texas don't have a big year."

Texas Has the Pieces for a Big 2026 Season

The Longhorns also have reason to believe they can build off last year's finish. Adding a proven playmaker such as Coleman gives Manning another weapon, while the experience gained during last season's turnaround should give the offense a stronger foundation.

There will be plenty of pressure in Austin. Texas expects to compete for championships, and another slow start could quickly bring back the scrutiny Manning faced last season. But this time, he enters the season having already experienced that pressure and proven he can overcome it.

If Manning takes another step forward, Texas has the talent to be a serious contender. And if Herbstreit is right, the difficult start to Manning's last season as the starter could ultimately be one of the biggest reasons he is ready to take Texas where it wants to go in 2026.