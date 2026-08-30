Kirk Herbstreit Sends Strong Message After North Carolina’s Win Over TCU

The 2026 college football season is officially underway, and the North Carolina Tar Heels have the first statement win of the season.

North Carolina Stuns TCU in Week 0

The Tar Heels enter Year 2 under head coach Bill Belichick. The team had a disastrous first season, going 4-8 and looking like one of the worst teams in college football. Last season, the team started with a 48-14 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. On Saturday, Belichick's team got a chance to avenge that loss, this time in Dublin, Ireland.

It was an ugly game as the Tar Heels and Horned Frogs combined for three turnovers and 14 penalties. But Belichick's team would come out on top 15-10. Quarterback Bill Edwards Jr. threw for 232 yards. Tight end Jelani Thurman led the way with four catches for 94 yards. Defensively, Xavier Lewis had two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Kirk Herbstreit Praises Bill Belichick After North Carolina's Statement Win

The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter before Belichick's defense shut them down the rest of the way. That win earned praise from ESPN 'College GameDay' analyst Kirk Herbstreit on X.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Big win for Bill Belichick and North Carolina," Herbstreit wrote. "After all the noise last year-this team looks better on both sides of the ball-good start to the season!"

The win means more than simply starting the season 1-0. Just one year ago, TCU embarrassed North Carolina in Belichick's first game as a college head coach. The Tar Heels were never competitive, setting the tone for a frustrating 4-8 campaign. This time, the script was completely different.

North Carolina trailed early, but refused to let the game get away. The defense tightened up, the offense did enough to stay within striking distance, and the Tar Heels eventually took control.

It wasn't a perfect performance, but it was a significant improvement from where this program was a year ago.

Belichick's Tar Heels Show Immediate Improvement

That's ultimately what makes Hebstreit's praise noteworthy. Belichick doesn't need North Carolina to become a national contender overnight. He needs to show tangible progress, and beating the same TCU team that dominated the Tar Heels one year ago is about as clear a sign as he could have asked for.

There is obviously a long way to go. One win doesn't erase everything that happened during Belichick's first season. But the Tar Heels have already accomplished something they couldn't do last year: they faced adversity, adjusted and found a way to win.

For a program trying to prove that Belichick's tenure can work in college football, that's a meaningful first step.