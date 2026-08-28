Paul Finebaum Names ACC Coach That's The 'Worst College Football Coach of All Time'

Just a few years ago, legendary head coach Bill Belichick was considered arguably the greatest coach in the history of football.

Bill Belichick's Reputation Has Taken a Hit

However, over the last several seasons, that has taken a hit. Belichick made his name in the NFL as the head coach of the New England Patriots. He won six Super Bowls during his time there. He compiled an incredible record of 302-165. But he ended his tenure with back-to-back losing seasons. He then took a year off from coaching before taking over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

His first season in Chapel Hill did not go well for Belichick. The team went 4-8 and lost five games by double digits. So, his team didn't just lose games; they weren't competitive in a lot of those games. One of those was against the TCU Horned Frogs to start the season. The Tar Heels lost 48-14. Now, they open the 2026 season in Dublin, Ireland, against TCU.

Paul Finebaum Takes Brutal Shot at Belichick Ahead of TCU Rematch

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that the game interests him this weekend. He said it's because Belichick is fighting against being considered the worst college football coach of all time.

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"North Carolina and TCU, that's a pretty good game," Finebaum said. "TCU's got a lot happening. A new quarterback. We got Bill Belichick fighting for his legacy as the worst college football coach of all time."

Finebaum's comment is obviously meant to be provocative, but there is no denying how dramatically Belichick's reputation has changed since arriving at North Carolina. A coach who spent decades being praised for his ability to build disciplined, competitive teams suddenly found himself overseeing one of the least competitive programs in the ACC.

The TCU matchup gives him an immediate opportunity to change that narrative. North Carolina doesn't have to win the game for Belichick to show progress, but another blowout loss to the same opponent would make it much harder to argue that his first season was simply an adjustment period.

TCU Game Could Set the Tone for Belichick's Second Season

This isn't just another season opener for Belichick. It's a chance to show that he learned from everything that went wrong in Year 1.

A competitive performance against TCU would give North Carolina something to build on and potentially quiet some of the skepticism surrounding the program. Another lopsided defeat, however, would only give Finebaum's brutal joke more life.

Belichick spent decades building one of the strongest coaching legacies in football history. Now, his challenge is proving that legacy still translates to the college game.