Kirk Herbstreit breaks silence on hot mic moment during UNC-TCU blowout
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit blasted Barstool Sports’ framing of a hot-mic moment from Monday night’s North Carolina–TCU telecast, insisting the widely shared clip misrepresented what he said — and whom he said it to. The flare-up unfolded as Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels were getting routed, 48–14, in Chapel Hill.
The short audio snippet — captured as ESPN returned from break to start the fourth quarter with TCU up 41–14 — sounded to some like “they’re bad,” which social accounts tied to Barstool and others framed as a dig at UNC’s performance. Herbstreit responded directly on X, writing that he actually said “YOU’RE bad” to his spotter, Deron, and calling the viral framing “manipulation at its finest.”
“Must be a slow night.. not sure why this is so confusing,” Herbstreit added in a follow-up post, again clarifying it was an inside joke in the booth as they came back on air. He also urged critics to “give Rece, Holly and I some love for getting through that game,” noting that lopsided contests are among the toughest to call. An ESPN spotter who was in the booth also backed Herbstreit’s account.
The moment happened during a game that quickly turned non-competitive in Belichick’s college debut. TCU scored 41 unanswered points, including a Bud Clark pick-six before halftime and a Kevorian Barnes 75-yard touchdown on the first snap of the third quarter.
TCU outgained UNC 542–222, rushed for 258 yards at 7.4 per carry, converted 7 of 12 third downs and owned a 29–10 edge in first downs. UNC managed 50 rushing yards on 28 attempts and went 1 of 10 on third down. The Frogs also won the turnover battle 3–1 and logged two sacks while keeping quarterback Josh Hoover clean.
Belichick acknowledged postgame that UNC was “outplayed and outcoached,” as the Tar Heels surrendered two defensive touchdowns and were outgained in every phase. They will try to regroup against Charlotte in Week 2. TCU, behind Sonny Dykes, left with a marquee Labor Day result — and an unintended booth controversy as a subplot.