Kirk Herbstreit sends stern warning after Alabama’s decision before SEC title game
On Tuesday morning, Alabama announced a big change in future non-conference dates.
The official release revealed that the previously scheduled home game against South Florida (originally set for 2026) will now be played in 2032, Chattanooga will replace USF on the 2026 slate, East Carolina remains on Sept. 5, 2026, and Marshall was added to the 2027 home schedule.
Within hours, College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit reacted strongly on X, warning these moves could become widespread.
"Get ready to see this happen all over the sport. If it’s only about how many wins ya have and not who you’re playing and where you’re playing, you’re gonna see every AD make these same moves. Kiss meaningful non-conference games in late August and early September goodbye. Cupcakes moving forward till teams get to conference play."
Alabama’s swap replaces an FBS opponent (USF) with an FCS opponent (Chattanooga) for 2026 and adds Marshall in 2027, moves that reduce the number of Power-Five nonconference tests on the docket in the late August/early September window.
Though seemingly minor on the surface, the change yields a clear result: a more manageable early-season schedule.
With the College Football Playoff, conference realignment, and how the CFP committee weighs resumes, athletic departments now face a tradeoff: keep tough early tests that boost strength of schedule but increase upset risk, or load the first month with lighter opponents to protect win totals.
Herbstreit argues that if program success is judged primarily by wins rather than by opponent quality or where the game is played, more ADs will prefer the safer path.
If other power programs follow, early-season windows that once hosted high-profile cross-regional tests could tilt toward lower-risk opponents.
The immediate result will be fewer top-10 matchups, fewer neutral-site classics, and a September calendar with more predictable results, at least until conference play.
Herbstreit's scheduling critique has been a recurring theme this season.