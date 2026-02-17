Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Inconsistencies in College Football Targeting Rules

College football games often turn on a single play that leaves everyone watching confused. The rules meant to protect players are usually the reason for these long delays and loud disagreements. Fans and coaches have spent years trying to understand why some hits are penalized while others are ignored.

The targeting rule has been a part of the sport since 2008. It was created to stop players from using their helmets as weapons or hitting opponents in the head. Since 2013, the penalty has included an automatic ejection which can change the outcome of a championship game in an instant.

Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his own frustrations with how officials handle these calls during a game. During his time on the Crain & Cone Podcast, the veteran analyst explained that even experts struggle to define the rule. He believes the current system creates too much confusion for everyone involved in the sport.

College football officials look for ways to improve targeting consistency

Herbstreit relies on officiating experts like Bill Lemonnier to help him understand the calls while he is on the air. "Imagine being the guy that has to explain targeting. I thank God I have Bill Lemonnier up there who can help me, because I’m with you, I’ll think, 'That’s targeting,' and he’ll say, 'Nope, that one’s not targeting.' I just give up on what it is," Herbstreit said.

The veteran broadcaster noted that the definition of a defenseless player is one of the hardest parts to get right. He believes the rule is very subjective from one officiating crew to the next. Even the replay booth can be inconsistent because they are trying to decide if a player should be removed from the game.

Miami defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) was ejected from the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss for targeting Ole Miss receiver Cayden Lee. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Herbstreit suggested that the sport should look at how college basketball handles fouls. "I’ve been asking for that for 40 years, the Flagrant 1 and Flagrant 2 system like they have in college hoops. It’s obvious when a defender launches and uses his helmet as a weapon. We all look at that and know what it is," he explained.

He also mocked the specific language used in the rulebook regarding physical play. "The most laughable phrase to me is 'forcible contact.' I want you to show me some contact on a football field that isn’t 'forcible' when you have pads on," Herbstreit said.

The NCAA is currently discussing ways to make the penalty less punitive for the 2026 season. This could include establishing foul levels so that every hit does not result in an automatic ejection. These changes would focus on preserving the rule's safety benefits while making penalties more equitable.