Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'premier job' in college football right now
College football is already in the throes of a historic coaching carousel, and one of those jobs is among the very best in the country, analyst Kirk Herbstreit has said.
Penn State fired head coach James Franklin after a 3-3 start and following a dozen seasons with the program, and that’s clearly the best landing spot in the nation right now.
“I still think it’s a premier job. They spend money,” Herbstreit said on The Dan Patrick Show.
“They are willing [to spend money], and that’s sad that that’s how you have to look at it now. Not tradition and history, and what they’re capable of doing, and Joe Paterno and all the wins and championships. Now it’s ‘are they spending money?’ And they are.”
That investment resulted in Penn State performing well overall under Franklin, going 104-45 overall with six 10-plus win seasons and a 64-36 mark in Big Ten play, culminating in last season’s debut College Football Playoff appearance.
But Franklin’s performance against ranked opponents left much to be desired. In over a decade, he was just 15-19 in that situation and the infamous 4-21 mark against AP top 10 ranked teams, something even Penn State’s AD admitted was a reason for his removal.
Penn State remains one of college football’s most prestigious destinations, Herbstreit believes.
“They will be very attractive. Now, this day and age it’s different in the NFL and college because the noise outside of the building is so much louder. And with the money, guys can be like, ‘I gave a million dollars,’” he added.
“You’ve got all these money people now that are helping influence and make decisions. That’s a slippery slope when it comes to coaches making a decision on ‘Should I go to this school, because we’re gonna have some tough times and I need you to be in the corner with me. I don’t need you to throw me out there and leave me by myself.’”
Several names have naturally been connected to the vacant Penn State position, but the school is only starting to look for Franklin’s replacement.
Whoever gets the nod will have one of college football’s best jobs.
“I like Penn State. It’s a great campus, great university, great tradition, and great stadium. And they’re spending money,” Herbstreit said. “I think anybody would go to Penn State if they got the opportunity. That’s just my take.”
--