Kirk Herbstreit Doesn't Hesitate When Naming the Best QB in College Football

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit is making it clear he sees Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as the best player at his position in college football after Saturday's 32-24 win over No. 7 LSU in Oxford.

Herbstreit, who called the game with play-by-play voice Chris Fowler, shared a highlight video on X on Sunday with a pointed question: "Here's just a few of big time plays he made last night... Is there a better QB in College Football this year??"

Trinidad Chambliss leads Ole Miss to win against LSU

Here’s just a few of big time plays he made last night… Is there a better QB in College Football this year?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1tXxlx3LGZ — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 20, 2026

Chambliss threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers. Receiver Traylon Ray caught seven passes for 115 yards.

Ole Miss led 24-7 at halftime after the Grand Rapids, Michigan, native hit Deuce Alexander for a 20-yard touchdown with 7 seconds left in the half. But LSU scored 17 straight points to tie the game, and a Chambliss interception set up one of those touchdowns.

The former Ferris State star answered with a 75-yard drive while top running back Kewan Lacy was out with a left shoulder injury. Chambliss faked a handoff and beat LSU safety Ty Benefield to the pylon on a 14-yard touchdown run with 6:14 left.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin, who recruited Chambliss out of Division II to Ole Miss, lost in his first trip back to Oxford when Ole Miss' Jaylon Braxton intercepted Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt in the end zone. The Rebels have now beaten LSU in back-to-back seasons with Chambliss starring both times.

Why does Herbstreit rank Chambliss first?

Herbstreit, a longtime College GameDay analyst, made the same case during the broadcast. "Would you want any other quarterback when things are going sideways in the entire country?" he asked.

The ESPN voice backed Chambliss before the season, too. In August, he told podcast host Andy Staples that the Ole Miss passer would be "the face of college football this year."

"I think he's as good as the sport has to offer at that position," Herbstreit said.

Chambliss arrived in 2025 as a backup to quarterback Austin Simmons and took over after Simmons got hurt. He threw for 3,937 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions as the Rebels won 13 games, two more than any team in school history, and reached the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Chambliss is back this fall after a court order granted him one more season of eligibility.

Ole Miss next faces Florida

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss is 3-0 and 1-0 in Southeastern Conference play. The sixth-year passer also led a 41-38 win over No. 24 Louisville in the opener, throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score.

The school has promoted him as a Heisman Trophy candidate in Times Square in New York City and at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Rebels visit Florida on Saturday, Sept. 26, while Texas A&M visits LSU.