Aaron Murray Picks Lsu vs. Ole Miss Winner and Major Sam Leavitt Concern

Former Georgia quarterback and college football analyst Aaron Murray made his pick for No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss, a top-10 SEC opener that brings Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin back to Oxford after he left the Rebels last fall.

The former Bulldogs quarterback is taking LSU. "I do think LSU's offense is going to be able to create some explosive plays," Murray said on his Airing It Out podcast. "I do think Lane's knowledge of Trinidad Chambliss is going to help Blake Baker and this defense put some pressure on the quarterback."

Sam Leavitt turnovers worry Aaron Murray

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LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt is the player Murray most wants to see improve. "Sam Leavitt has to be better," Murray said. "Against a lesser opponent a week ago, he threw three interceptions. That can't happen on the road in this type of environment."

All three came in the first half of a 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech. The Arizona State transfer now has two touchdown passes and four interceptions, which ties for the most in the country.

Leavitt ran for 113 yards and two scores in a 51-10 win over Clemson, so Murray wants to see more of that on Saturday.

"This is that type of game ... that you might rely on your legs a little bit more," Murray said.

How can Ole Miss beat LSU?

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Murray's case for the Rebels starts with Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has five touchdown passes and one interception. "This dude is the ultimate eraser," Murray said. "He's the ultimate quarterback. He's got it all."

Murray expects him to test LSU with receiver Deuce Alexander, whom the analyst called "maybe the fastest receiver in all of college football." That forces LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker to choose between extra help deep and extra help against running back Kewan Lacy.

The Ole Miss defense worries the former Georgia star more. Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz threw for 307 yards and ran for 69 in his first career start, but Ole Miss still won 41-38. "But I am concerned with this secondary," Murray said.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding was Kiffin's defensive coordinator before he got the top job, but Murray still sides with the first-year LSU coach. "I would choose Lane Kiffin and his ability to create explosive plays against a defense that he's very familiar with from being there at Ole Miss," Murray said.

Oxford security rises for Kiffin's return

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Kiffin left Ole Miss late last November, days before the Rebels' first College Football Playoff appearance. Murray doesn't blame him for the move. "I don't love the way in which it was handled, but I don't blame him for going to LSU," Murray said.

Oxford police are adding officers from New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, who will patrol downtown on horseback.

Murray asked Ole Miss fans to stay respectful. "You can boo, you can scream ... but when that whistle's blown, let the athletes play," Murray said.

Former LSU head coach Brian Kelly, however, picked Ole Miss during an appearance on CBS. "When you go on the road in the SEC, the home crowd makes a difference," Kelly said.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and ABC will air the game.