Kirk Herbstreit's Eventual Replacement Could Come From These 5 Announcers

Kirk Herbstreit is out of EA Sports College Football 27. It is truly the end of an era.

On3's Pete Nakos reported that Herbstreit will not appear in the upcoming edition of the game, ending a two-year run in which he and Chris Fowler served as the broadcast team since the franchise relaunched in July 2024, although he was a part of the game for more than a decade before. No reason has been given for the departure.

EA has yet to announce a replacement; however, given the game will be released so soon, it's also possible there's no replacement at all. The game's existing commentary roster includes several recognizable names, and the candidate pool extends beyond it.

Here are five announcers who could fill the role when College Football 27 arrives this summer.

Jesse Palmer

The most logical internal option. Palmer has been part of the EA Sports College Football commentary roster in recent editions and has deep roots in the sport. A former Florida Gators quarterback, he joined ESPN in 2007 after five seasons in the NFL and spent years calling Thursday night games while building his profile on the SEC Network.

ESPN commentator Jesse Palmer looks on from the field before a game between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

His familiarity with Fowler dates back to 2008, when the two worked together on ESPN College Football Primetime. If EA turns to someone already inside the roster, Palmer is the name that makes the most sense on day one.

David Pollack

Pollack's departure from ESPN in 2023 doesn't disqualify him. He appeared in College Football 25 and 26 even after his layoff, suggesting EA values his voice regardless of his network standing.

A three-time All-American at Georgia, Pollack spent more than a decade on College GameDay before ESPN cut him loose. His analysis has always been direct and credible, and his background as a first-round pick gives him an authenticity in the booth that translates well in a video game environment where fans want commentary that sounds like it's coming from someone who actually lined up under the lights.

Desmond Howard

Howard has been part of the EA Sports College Football franchise in recent editions as a member of the extended commentary cast. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl XXXI MVP joined ESPN in 2005 and has been a fixture on College GameDay for more than two decades. He recently signed a new multi-year extension with ESPN, meaning the infrastructure for a deeper EA partnership is already in place.

Howard's on-field pedigree at Michigan and with the Green Bay Packers gives him a natural authority, and his name recognition among younger fans who grew up watching GameDay makes him a commercially appealing choice.

Pat McAfee

McAfee is the wildcard who actually works. He is already a College GameDay analyst, has called Thursday night college football for ESPN and brings an energy to the booth that no one else on this list can match.

Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The former Indianapolis Colts punter retired in 2017 after eight seasons and two Pro Bowl selections before building one of the biggest brands in sports media. His appeal cuts across age groups in a way that matters for a video game property, and his unscripted style would give College Football 27 a broadcast personality that feels genuinely different from anything the franchise has offered before.

Rece Davis

Davis is the steadiest hand on this list. He has hosted College GameDay since 2015, called play-by-play for college football and basketball and anchored College Football Playoff coverage for ESPN. A University of Alabama graduate, Davis joined ESPN in 1995 and has spent 30-plus years becoming one of the most trusted voices in college sports.

He has not been part of the EA Sports College Football commentary cast in recent editions, but his institutional knowledge of the sport and his polished delivery make him a natural candidate if EA decides to go in a more traditional direction with its broadcast presentation.

College Football 27 early access begins July 2, with worldwide release scheduled for July 9.