Kirk Herbstreit seen in Michigan football gear at spring game
Kirk Herbstreit is an Ohio State man, but with his son suiting up for rival Michigan, even he felt obligated to rep the maize and blue recently, even if he did so subtly.
Herbstreit was on hand at the Big House over the weekend to catch his son, Chase, take part in the Wolverines’ spring football game, and when spotted on the sideline, was seen wearing the Michigan logo on the shirt under his coat.
That might be a jarring image for Ohio State fans to see, but it’s understandable that a father would want to show support for his son as he embarks on his football career, too.
And it’s definitely common for households to be split when it comes to traditional college football hostilities, as any siblings caught in the middle of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry, or spouses split by Alabama-Auburn loyalties, can attest.
Herbstreit’s other son, Zak, did eventually commit to the Buckeyes, but the elder Herbie said OSU didn’t ultimately give his other son an offer.
“Ohio State didn’t really pursue him to the point of offering him a scholarship,” Herbstreit told Pardon My Take. “They were close.”
Herbstreit also added that there hasn’t been very much reaction to the son of such a prominent Ohio State alum committing to Michigan.
“I know that 80 percent of people are thrilled and 20 percent are jackasses,” he said.
“I just decided, it’s one thing to take shots at me, but if you take a shot at me, and you want to get into a fight, it’s not hard for me to do that. So I just try to ignore that stuff the best I can and stay focused on the positive.”
