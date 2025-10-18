Kirk Herbstreit names SEC quarterback who has been a 'hell of a story'
The 2025 college football season has included some significant SEC storylines, but ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit dove in on one particular angle in his comments on College GameDay. Ahead of No. 11 Tennessee's annual blood-feud with No. 6 Alabama. Herbstreit reflected on the Vols and their journey to SEC relevance, and particularly that of QB Joey Aguilar.
Herbstreit's Big Story
Herbstreit was amazed by the Vols' journey, noting that Tennessee had lost "the SEC Player of the Year, Dylan Sampson, your top three receivers, and Josh Heupel has an offense that is No. 1 in the country, 48 points per game." Herbstreit then turned on another facet of the story. "I think Joey Aguilar has been a hell of a story this year."
Aguilar's Sudden Rise
Aguilar wasn't even supposed to be at Tennessee as 2025 dawned. The Vols were planning to anchor their rebuild on veteran QB Nico Iamaleava, but a funny thing happened between planning and reality. Iamaleava and the Vols became entangled on NIL issues, and Iamaleava entered the transfer portal at the end of spring practice, ultimately ending up at UCLA.
Forced into a late QB hunt, Tennessee grabbed Aguilar from the portal at Appalachian State. It wasn't a slam-dunk decision. Aguilar had an impressive 2023 season at App State, throwing for 3,757 yards and 33 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. But he fell off in 2024, sliding to 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. Still, Tennessee, with much of the QB transfer market already completed, took their chance.
That said, for Aguilar to even be at Appalachian State was unlikely. He was a JUCO recruit out of high school and considered giving up college football entirely, even taking classes toward a career as a firefighter. But a decision to stick around led to a pair of JUCOs, then App State, and now, to Tennessee.
Aguilar has worked out remarkably well for the Vols. Leading that high-powered offense, he has passed for 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns with just five interceptions in 182 passing attempts. Aguilar has been at his best when Tennessee has needed him, throwing for 371 yards and four scores in a hard-fought battle with Georgia, and coming up with 335 yards in a late rally over Mississippi State.
Iamaleava saw his 2025 season get off to a nightmare start, as UCLA fired coach DeShaun Foster after an 0-3 start. Iamaleava has played slightly better of late, but in the QB derby between the two, Aguilar has been by far the better player and Tennessee got not only the superior passer, but, as Herbstreit noted, an outstanding story in the bargain.