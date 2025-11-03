Kirk Herbstreit ranks the best team in college football after Week 10
ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit named his top team in college football, but also acknowledged on Nonstop that the initial College Football Playoff rankings could differ with his result. Herbstreit waxed philosophical on the upcoming CFP rankings and what he'll be looking to see. He ultimately gave his top overall ranking spot to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The top 10 teams have been consistent across the AP and coaches' polls following Week 10. Ohio State sits atop both sets of rankings, but both Indiana and Texas A&M, who are ranked second and third, have drawn some support as a potential No. 1. In the AP poll, 54 of the 66 media members polled chose OSU No. 1. Of the rest, 11 chosen Indiana with Texas A&M garnering a sole No.1 vote. In the coaches' poll, OSU got 60 of the 64 first-place votes, with A&M drawing three and Indiana getting the other vote.
Herbstreit stuck close to the conventional wisdom in rendering his top team.
Herbstreit's pick
I don't get really-- if Indiana is 1 or Ohio State is 1, it doesn't bother me. I'm more interested in what's going on at 12, 13, 14, 15, just to kind of see where we might be heading. That's [revealing graphic with Ohio State at No. 1] my top five. I'm guessing the AP and the coaches' poll, that's kind of more conventional wisdom.- Kirk Herbstreit
Herbstreit stuck to the same top five as both polls, with Ohio State followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, and then Alabama and Georgia rounding out the top five.
Co-host Joey Galloway then asked Herbstreit if he thought the initial Playoff rankings would follow his own picks or move in a different direction. Herbstreit weighed his answer philosophically.
Will the CFP rankings concur?
Historically, the Committee, with their first rankings, likes to be different. They like people to talk about their rankings. Wouldn't shock me if Indiana maybe-- because they're been so dominant every week-- might be 1. But me personally, it doesn't bother me one way or the other.- Kirk Herbstreit
Undefeated favorites
The top three teams remain undefeated, with the only other unbeaten FBS squad being BYU at 8th in both polls after an 8-0 start. Indiana is 9-0, while Ohio State and Texas A&M are both off to 8-0 starts. Indiana and Ohio State hold a significant advantage in terms of CFP berth likelihood, with ESPN's FPI projecting Indiana at a 99% CFP chance with Ohio State at 98.6%. A&M paces the SEC with a 96.6% FPI chance, while BYU leads the wide open Big 12 with a 74.9% CFP chance.