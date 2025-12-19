Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit Discuss Puka Nacua’s Controversial Comments During ‘TNF'
Puka Nacua made a number of questionable choices in short order this week as he spent some time with streamers Adin Ross and N3on. After the Rams shut down his attempt to bring them to the team facilities, he said a lot of things that were broadcast live on the Internet. Among those things were his thoughts on the Chargers, NFL referees and relationships.
He also said he would do a touchdown celebration that is "antisemitic in nature," as he wrote in an apology.
During the Rams game against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, Prime Video's Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit briefly addressed the comments made by Nacua in the vaguest terms possible.
"Puka Nacua made a couple of headlines," said Michaels. "He apologized. He said some stuff he shouldn't have on a livestream. There he is. And you know, you thought this could have been a distraction. Not at all for the Rams. The Rams people basically saying hey look, he got caught. Didn't know what he was saying. And it was more a case of naiveté than anything else."
"Yeah, maybe just being young and as you say, naive to a situation," Herbstreit added. "Hanging out with some guys you shouldn't be talking about some certain things. Hopefully, it'll be a learning opportunity for him. He's a great guy. I've followed him since he's been at BYU. He's been nothing, but every step he's taken as a Ram has been first class. Hopefully he learns from this mistake."
Michaels then revealed he had dinner with Nacua this year and reminded the audience that he, like Michaels, doesn't eat vegetables. And that was that.